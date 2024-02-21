TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 20 SPORTS ROUND-UP

GIRLS BASKETBALL

IHSA PLAYOFFS - SECTIONAL SEMIFINALS

CLASS 1A AT NOKOMIS

In the Class 1A Nokomis sectional, Father McGivney Catholic defeated Winchester West Central 46-39 to advance to the Sweet Sixteen for the first time in school history. The Griffins are now 24-10, and move on to Thursday's final at 7 p.m. against Okawville, a 64-46 winner over Carrolton in the second semifinal.

The Rockets are now 20-11, while the Cougars finish at 16-13, and the Hawks' season ends at 22-9.

CLASS 2A AT BEARDSTOWN

In the Class 2A Beardstown sectional semifinals at Bob Hembrough Gym, Camp Point Central eliminated Staunton 56-50, and Pleasant Plains won over Gillespie in the first semifinal 51-37. The Panthers are now 28-2, while the Cardinals go to 25-7, and will play each other in the final Thursday night at 7 p.m. The winner goes on to the Vandalia super-sectional against the winner of the Nashville sectional, either the host Hornets or Breese Central, next Monday night at 7 p.m.

The Bulldogs end their season at 27-6, while the Miners finish up at 26-8.

CLASS 3A AT EFFINGHAM

In the first semifinal of the Class 3A sectional at Effingham's gym, Jordan Bircher led with 14 points, while both Abby Schultz and Sophia Fleming added nine points each as Highland eliminated Herrin 42-26. The Bulldogs are now 24-10 and advance to the Sweet Sixteen, where they will meet the host Flaming Hearts, a 75-59 winner over Mt. Vernon, in the sectional final Thursday night at 7 p.m. The winner goes to the Elite Eight and the Highland super-sectional against the winner of the Decatur MacArthur sectional, either Quincy Notre Dame Catholic or Chatham Glenwood, next Monday at 7 p.m.

The Tigers finish up their season at 23-11, while Effingham goes to 29-4, and the Rams wind up at 26-7.

CLASS 4A AT NORMAL COMMUNITY WEST

In the Class 4A Normal Community West sectional game played at Belleville West's gym, Alton dethroned defending state champion O'Fallon 51-41, and moved on to the Sweet Sixteen. The Redbirds are now 31-2, and will meet Normal Community, who won over East Moline United 70-50, in the final Thursday night at 7 p.m.

O'Fallon ends its season at 26-8, while United's year ends with a 26-6 record, The Iron goes to 31-3.

BOYS WRESTLING

IHSA TEAM SECTIONAL DUAL MEETS

CLASS 1A AT BENTON

In the Class 1A team sectional at Benton, Roxana defeated Fithian Oakwood 33-30 to advance to the state quarterfinals, and will go against Tolono Unity, who won their meet over Peoria Notre Dame Catholic 43-33 at LeRoy, in the third quarterfinal meet Friday at Grossinger Motors Arena in Bloomington at 7 p.m. The semifinals are set for Saturday morning at 11 a.m., with the third place and final set for that evening at 6 p.m.

In the other sectional results, at Benton, Vandalia won over the host Rangers 49-24, while at Sterling Newman Central Catholic, Port Byron Riverdale nipped Sandwich 38-26, and Woodstock Marian Catholic defeated Byron 48-28. In the other meet at LeRoy, the host Panthers won over defeated Canton 43-22. and at Coal City, Chicago Rickover Naval Academy eliminated Chicago Military Academy/Bronzeville 45-36, and the host Coalers won over Chicago DeLaSalle Catholic 60-15.

CLASS 3A AT TAYLORVILLE

YORKVILLE 37, EDWARDSVILLE 17: Edwardsville was only able to win four matches in falling to Yorkville in the Class 3A team sectional at Taylorville High School, ending the Tigers' season at 14-5 in dual meets.

The Edwardsville winners were Brendan Landau, who took a 3-1 decision at 165 pounds, Roman Janek won at 215 pounds 4-0, Bryson Nuttall won his 106-pound match by technical superiority 24-6, and Blake Mink winning by fall in the 144-pound bout at 3:44.

The Foxes will go up against Naperville Central, who won their meet over host Downers Grove South 40-21, in the fourth quarterfinal meet Friday at Grossinger Motors Arena in Bloomington at 7 p.m. The semifinals take place on Saturday at 9 and 11 a.m., with the third place meet and the final set for Saturday evening at 6 p.m.

In the other sectional meets, at Rockton Hononegah, Libertyville won over Mt. Prospect 46-19, and the host Indians defeated Arlington Heights Hersey 39-25. In the other meet at Downers South, Chicago Mt. Carmel Catholic won over Aurora Marmion Academy 70-5, at Taylorville, Joliet Catholic Academy eliminated Frankfort Lincoln-Way East 46-18, and at Addison Trail, St. Charles East won over Park Ridge Maine South 49-21, and Oak Park-River Forest defeated Schaumburg 41-24.

CLASS 2A

In the Class 2A team sectionals, at Chicago Brother Rice Catholic, the host Crusaders eliminated Oak Forest 44-27, and Riverside-Brookfield defeated Darien Hinsdale South 42-33. At Deerfield, Wauconda upended Niles Notre Dame Catholic 55-16, and Lombard Montini Catholic won over Elmhurst Immaculate Conception Catholic 32-29. In the Rochelle sectional, the host Hubs eliminated Yorkville Christian 39-30, while Washington defeated Geneseo 45-22. Finally, at Taylorville, Chatham Glenwood won over Mt. Vernon 46-28, and Mahomet-Seymour defeated Lincoln 50-18.

