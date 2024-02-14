TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 13 SPORTS ROUNDUP

GIRLS BASKETBALL

IHSA PLAYOFFS - REGIONAL SEMIFINALS

CLASS 1A

HARDIN CALHOUN-BRUSSELS 49, CONCORD TRIOPIA 24: In the first semifinal of the Concord Triopia regional, top-seeded Calhoun had little trouble in eliminating the host Trojans.

Calhoun led all the way, with quarter scores of 10-3, 22-13, and 36-18 after the first three periods, outscoring Triopia in the fourth quarter 13-6.

Kate Zipprich led Calhoun with 12 points, with Audrey Gilman adding 11 points, Bralyn Lammy and Sadie Kiel both had nine points each, Gracie Klaas and Clare Hagen both scored three points apiece, and Layla Johnson scored two points.

The Warriors are now 28-4, and go through to the final Friday night against Winchester West Central, who defeated Nokomis in the second semifinal 53-37, in a 6 p.m. tip-off. The Trojans end their season 14-15. The Cougars are now 16-12, while the Redskins are eliminated with a mark of 20-11.

In the second semifinal of the Carrollton regional, the host Hawks eliminated Greenfield Northwestern 41-25, and go on to the final against Mt Sterling Brown County on Thursday at 7 p.m. Carrollton is now 21-8. while the Tigers end their season at 15-17.

In a result from the Mt. Olive regional on Monday, Brownstown eliminated Maryville Christian in the second semifinal 60-15. The Bombers are now 26-7, and meet Father McGivney Catholic in the final Friday at 6 p.m. The Lions' season ends at 7-22.

CLASS 3A

In the Waterloo regional second semifinal, East St. Louis won the second semifinal over the host Bulldogs 51-39, and advanced to the final against Mt. Vernon, who defeated Mascoutah in the first semifinal 60-23, in the final Friday night at 7 p.m.

The Flyers are now 11-18, while Waterloo was eliminated at 12-17. The Rams go to 25-6, while the Indians finish their season at 8-23.

BOYS BASKETBALL

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 51, CIVIC MEMORIAL 42: Marquette broke a halftime tie to take the win over CM at Marquette Family Arena.

The Explorers led after the first quarter 10-9, with the Eagles fighting back to tie the game at halftime 19-19. Marquette went ahead after the third quarter 33-30, and outscored CM in the fourth quarter 18-12 to take the win.

Braden Kline led the Explorers with 18 points, while Jaylen Cawthon and Jaden Rochester had 10 points each, Sean Williams had seven points, and both Brody Bechtold and Jack Rea had three points apiece.

Marquette is now 22-8, while the Eagles go to 11-19.

VALMEYER 61, LEBANON 48: Valmeyer trailed at halftime, but rallied in the second half to take a road win at Lebanon.

The Greyhounds led after the first quarter 17-13, extending its advantage to 31-23, with the Pirates rallying to take the lead in the third quarter 44-41, then outscored Lebanon 17-7 in the final quarter to take the win.

Aiden Crossin led Valmeyer with 22 points, with Tanner Frierdich added 12 points, Luke Blackwell came up with nine points, Landon Roy scored eight points, and Chase Snyder had two points.

The Pirates are now 10-19, while the Greyhounds slip to 8-21.

GREENVILLE 59, CARLINVILLE 33: In a South Central Conference match-up at the Carlinville Big House, Greenville took the early lead in taking the win over the Cavaliers.

The Comets led all the way through, holding leads of 17-7, 24-16, and 41-23 after the first three quarters, outscoring Carlinville in the fourth quarter 18-10 to take the win.

Matt Dunn, Tristan Thompson, and Camden Naugle led the Cavies with eight points each, while Cole Sullivan, Tate Duckles, and Pat Dunn all had three points apiece.

Greenville is now 21-8, while Carlinville goes to 12-18.

PITTSFIELD 60, HARDIN CALHOUN-BRUSSELS 44: Pittsfield took the early lead and held it in taking the win over visiting Calhoun.

The Saukees led from wire-to-wire, holding advantages of 13-9, 31-20, and 41-27, outscoring the Warriors in the fourth quarter 19-17.

Connor Longnecker led Calhoun with 10 points, while both Jack Zipprich and Lane Eilerman both had eight points each, Jack Webster scored seven points, Chase Caselton had six points, Jake Snyders hit for three points, and Drew Wallendorf had two points.

Pittsfield is now 20-8, while the Warriors drop to 19-10.

HILLSBORO 49, PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 43: At Hillsboro, the homestanding Hilltoppers took a close win over Southwestern.

The Piasa Birds led after the first quarter 9-7, but Hillsboro took the halftime lead at 21-19, and expanded the lead to 36-30 after the third quarter, with the fourth quarter ending in a 13-13 stalemate.

Ian Brantley again led the Birds, scoring 18 points. while Rocky Darr added 10 points, Cason Robinson had five points, Greyson Brewer, Connor Wood, and Ryan Lowis all had three points each, and Logan Custer had a single point.

The Hilltoppers are now 11-19, while Southwestern slips to 19-11.

In other results from the Tuesday fixtures, Breese Central won at East Alton-Wood River 58-20, O'Fallon nipped East St. Louis 89-88, Edwardsville got past Collinsville 30-29, Jacksonville won over Jersey on the road 75-56, Granite City won over St. Louis Lift For Life Academy 80-53, Highland defeated Waterloo Gibault Catholic 62-36, and Maryville Christian won over Mulberry Grove 65-60.

MVCHA HOCKEY PLAYOFFS

FIRST ROUND

In the Mississippi Valley Club Hockey Association playoffs, in the first round of Class 2A, Granite City defeated Columbia 4-3 to sweep its best-of-three series 2-0. The Warriors will play top-seeded Edwardsville in the semifinals, starting on Thursday in a best-of-three set.

In the Class 1A playoffs, Alton won over Bethalto 6-2 to sweep their first-round series 2-0, while East Alton-Wood River won over Highland 5-4 in a shootout, winning the shootout 1-0 to sweep their series 2-0 and advance to the semifinals.

In Class 1A, the Oilers will play top-seeded Freeburg/Waterloo, while Alton meets Triad in the other semifinal series, both best-of-three series set to start Thursday night. In the other Class 2A semifinal, O'Fallon will take on Belleville, which also will be a best-of-three series.

