TUESDAY'S RESULTS

FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 79, RAMSEY 68: McGivney bounced back from a recent losing string to take the win over visiting Ramsey at the McGivney gym.

Chase Jansen led four players in double figures for the Griffins with 27 points, while Nolan Keller had 26 points, both David Carroll and Nolan Garner had 11 points each, and both Ryker Keller and Spencer Sundberg had two points apiece.

McGivney is now 5-7, while the Rams slip to 2-11.

EAST ST. LOUIS 63, JEFFERSON CITY, MO. 60: East St. Louis came from behind after trailing by eight at halftime to take a win at Jefferson City in the Missouri state capital.

The Jays led 19-15 after the first quarter, then 32-24 at halftime, but the Flyers rallied to trail after three quarters 47-44, then outscored Jeff City in the fourth quarter 19-13 to take the win.

Robert McCline led East Side with 19 points, while Arlandis Brown had 15 points, Davis Bynum hit for 14 points, Taylor Powell had six points, Derrion Enlow scored five points and Curtis Bownes and Montreal Stacker each hit for two points apiece.

The Flyers are now 6-3, while the Jays slip to 2-4.

VALMEYER 53, DUPO 11: It was all Valmeyer from start to finish in their Cahokia Conference Kaskaskia Division game at the Dupo gym.

Landon Roy led the Pirates with 10 points, while Adam Crossin had nine points, Luke Blackwell and Jacob Brown both hit for eight points, Tanner Frierdich scored seven points, Chase Snyder hit for six points, Gavin Rau had three points and Jeremy Crossin had two points.

Valmeyer is now 3-6, while the Tigers go to 0-7.

HARDIN CALHOUN/BRUSSELS 47, MT. STERLING BROWN COUNTY 47: Calhoun came from behind with a 30-18 second-half rally to defeat Brown County on the road.

The Hornets led after one quarter 8-4, then took a 23-17 lead at halftime. The Warriors bounced back in the third to go ahead 37-30, with Brown County outscoring Calhoun in the fourth quarter 11-10, but the Warriors going on to the win.

Chase Caselton led Calhoun with 17 points, while Connor Longnecker had 10 points, Drew Wallendorf connected for nine points, Lane Eilerman came up with six points, Jack Webster scored three points and Jack Zipprich had two points.

The Warriors are now 5-4, while the Hornets go to 3-7.

Article continues after sponsor message

In other games played on Tuesday, Highland won over Civic Memorial 50-39, Piasa Southwestern defeated Maryville Christian 58-43, Columbia won at home over Roxana 53-20.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

TRIAD 50, MASCOUTAH 46: Triad held off a fourth quarter rally by Mascoutah to take the Mississippi Valley Conference win at the Indians' gym.

The Knights led after one quarter 10-7, then 20-18 at the half, extending the lead to 36-26, with Mascoutah outscoring Triad in the fourth 20-14, but the Knights taking the win.

Makenna Witham again led Triad, scoring 20 points, while Erica Boyce hit for eight points, Delaney Hess had seven points, Savannah Hildebrand scored six points, Maddie Hunt had five points and Lexi Metcalf hit for four points.

The Knights are now 8-4, while the Indians fall to 4-9.

HIGHLAND 54, CIVIC MEMORIAL 37

THREE SCORE IN DOUBLE FIGURES FOR EAGLES GIRLS, BUT HIGHLAND TOPS CM FOR ITS FIRST LOSS

COLLINSVILLE 69, GRANITE CITY 22: Collinsville came out hot, hitting their first six threes, and were never headed on their way to the Kahoks' second win of the year over Granite City at Vergil Fletcher Gym.

Collinsville led from start to finish, holding quarter leads of 29-8, 47-12 and 62-16, then outscoring the Warriors in the fourth quarter 7-6.

Ashley Janini and Talesha Gilmore both scored 14 points each to lead the Kahoks, while Lily Carlisle added 13 points.

Emily Sykes led the Warriors with 14 points, while Isabella Mangi, Sophia Mangi, Megan Sykes and Makayla Tanksley all had two points each.

Collinsville is now 7-5, while Granite slips to 1-9.

In other games that were played on Tuesday, Maryville Christian won at home over New Athens 53-36, Alton went to 11-0 with a 78-18 win at Belleville West.

More like this: