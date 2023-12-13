BOYS BASKETBALL

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 56, CHRIST OUR ROCK LUTHERAN 42

Braden Kline and Jaden Rochester led the Explorers with 16 points apiece in a key Gateway Metro Conference win Tuesday night in Alton.

Brody Bechtold and Sean Williams scored nine points each while Jaylen Cawthorn finished with six points for Marquette.

The Explorers used big first and fourth quarters to put the Silver Stallions away.

Marquette led 20-7 after one, but Christ Our Rock slowly, but surely chipped away at a comeback.

The Explorers led 26-18 at halftime before being outscored 17-8 in the third quarter. It was enough for the Silver Stallions to grab the lead at 35-34 after three.

Marquette immediately flipped the script and outscored Christ Our Rock 22-7 in the final frame en route to its seventh win of the season.

This result follows a 65-55 loss to MICDS at McKendree University on Saturday. The Explorers are now 7-2 on the season.

FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 55, MARYVILLE CHRISTIAN 44

McGivney held off a late rally from Maryville to take the Gateway Metro Conference win at Maryville.

The Griffins led all the way, through, holding leads of 12-7, 32-18 and 49-30 after the first three quarters, with the Lions outscoring McGivney 14-6 in the final quarter, but the Griffins taking the win.

Nolan Keller led the Griffins with 17 points, while Chase Jansen had 14 points, Ryker Keller had eight points and Drew Kleinheider had seven points.

Cade King led Maryville with 12 points, with Logan Schwenk added 11 points and Levi Gray hit for nine points.

The Griffins are now 4-5 on the season, while the Lions go to 1-7.

JACKSONVILLE ROUTT CATHOLIC 62, PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 53

Southwestern played well but lost at the Jacksonville Bowl to Routt.

The Rockets led at halftime 35-19, with the Piasa Birds winning the second half 34-27, but Routt holidng on for the win.

Ian Brantley had 21 points to lead Southwestern, with Ryan Lowis scoring 14 points, Rocky Darr had six points, Greyson Brewer hit for five points and both Taurus Hibbler and Cason Robinson hit for two points each.

The Rockets are now 5-3. while the Birds go to 6-5.

WINCHESTER WEST CENTRAL 60, HARDIN CALHOUN 37

West Central got off to a lead after the first half, gradually pulling away to take the win over Calhoun.

The Cougars led all the way through, leading 11-6, 29-16 and 42-30 after the first three quarters, outscoring the Warriors in the final quarter 18-7.

Connor Longnecker led Calhoun with 15 points, while Jack Zipprich had nine points, Drew Wallendorf added six points, Jack Webster scored three points and both Blake Nolte and Jake Eilerman had two points each.

West Central is now 7-2, while the Warriors slip to 2-4.

EDWARDSVILLE 76, ST. LOUIS ROOSEVELT 27

COLLINSVILLE 67, GRANITE CITY 60

JACKSONVILLE 60, CIVIC MEMORIAL 52

JERSEYVILLE 40, STAUNTON 37

ALTFOHH CATHOLIC 67, METRO-EAST LUTHERAN 36

HIGHLAND 64, LITCHFIELD 59

GIRLS BASKETBALL

TRIAD 48, COLLINSVILLE 39

Collinsville held the lead after the first and third quarters, but Triad rallied to take the win at Rich Mason Gym.

The Kahoks led after the first quarter 11-10, but the Knights came back to take a 24-20 lead at the half. Collinsville came right back to take a 34-32 lead after the third quarter, with Triad outscoring the Kahoks in the final period 16-5 to take the win.

Savannah Hildebrand led the Knights with 16 points, with Maddie Hunt and Makenna Witham both adding eight points and Erica Boyce and Delaney Hess hitting for seven points each.

Triad is now 7-3, while Collinsville goes to 6-4.

GIBAULT CATHOLIC CANDY CANE CLASSIC

GIBAULT 48, METRO-EAST LUTHERAN 21

CHESTER 47, WATERLOO JV 23

MONDAY RESULTS

RED BUD 62, NEW ATHENS 19

COLUMBIA 68, VALMEYER 47

BOYS BOWLING

ALTON 29, EDWARDSVILLE 11

A 694 series by Brayden Buchanan, including a high game of 279, was enough to life Alton over Edwardsville in a Southwestern Conference meet Tuesday evening at Bowl Haven Lanes in Alton.

Sam Ottwell threw a 605 set, with a high game 223 for the Redbirds, while Gabe Futney had a 594 set, along with a high game of 217, Austin Rathgeb had a two-game set of 376, with a high game of 204, Roman Cross threw a two-game series of 353, with a high game of 202, Gavin Goeway had a single game of 211 and Ryan Cook had a single game of 205.

Logan Bertles led the Tigers with a 604 series, with a high game of 224, Thomas Rice was right behind with a 594 series, along with a high game of 208, both Kevin Guetterman and Ben Molina each had a 549 series, with Guetterman having a high game of 214 and Molina's high game being 213, and Robert Molina had a 487 series and an 181 high game.

In the junior varsity match, the Redbirds won over Edwardsville 7-0, with Alton's high series going to Luke Ventimiglia, with a 569, and Ben Schultz throwing the team's high game of 224. John Zickus had the Tigers' high series with a 433, while Tyler Wolff had the high game of 184.

