EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – Due to inclement weather, SIUE baseball has canceled Tuesday's baseball game against Indiana State originally scheduled for 6 p.m. at Simmons Baseball Complex.

There currently are no plans to reschedule the game.

The Cougars were set to meet the Sycamores in the first of two midweek games. SIUE is scheduled to face Evansville Wednesday night at Simmons Complex. First pitch is slated for 6 p.m.

SIUE is 8-1 and in second place in the Ohio Valley Conference. The Cougars are 8-10 overall.

