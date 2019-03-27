TUESDAY, MARCH 26 SPORTS ROUNDUP

BASEBALL

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 2, NOKOMIS 0: Single runs in the second and fifth innings were all Marquette needed, as Jack Warren scattered six hits and fanned four on his way to a complete game win for the Explorers on the road.

Braden Coles and Carter Hendricks had the RBIs for Marquette on the day.

The Explorers are now 6-3 on the season.

BREESE MATER DEI CATHOLIC 10, ROXANA 0: Brock Timmerman led the way for Mater Dei with three hits and two RBIs, while Drew Dent and Parker Johnson each had an RBI as the Knights defeated Roxana at GCS Ballpark in Sauget.

Jacob Acker had the only hit of the day for the Shells, as Timmerman fanned five in the complete game win for Mater Dei. Weston Renaud also had five strikeouts for Roxana.

The Knights are now 6-3 on the season, while the Shells drop to 3-4.

GRANITE CITY 6, HAZELWOOD WEST 0: Jonas Barnes went three-for-four with two RBIs, and Freddy Edwards went two-for-four as Granite shut out Hazelwood West at home.

Cole Bartling scattered four hits and struck out four en route to the complete game win.

The Warriors are now 4-5, while the Wildcats fall to 2-4.

RED BUD 11, METRO-EAST LUTHERAN 9: Metro-East rallied in the bottom of the seventh, coming up with three runs to make it close, but Red Bud held off the Knights to get the win at Martin Luther Field.

Erik Broekemeier went four-for-four with an RBI, and both Jonah Wilson and Brendan Steinmeyer had two hits for Metro-East, while Nolan Gutjahr was two-for-five with three RBIs.

Broekemeier had five strikeouts pitching for the Knights.

NEW ATHENS 3, VALMEYER 2: At Whitey Herzog Field, a sixth-inning run proved to be the difference as New Athens edged Valmeyer.

Jacob Rowold and Logan Seidler were both two-for-three for the Pirates, while Sam Fitzwilliam and Riley McCarthy had the RBIs.

Jake Poirot and George Schneider were each two-for-three, while Levi Daab had two RBIs for the Yellowjackets.

Phillip Reinhardt struck out five for Valmeyer, while Joe Range struck out six in going all the way for New Athens.

The Yellowjackets are now 1-5, while the Pirates fall to 5-5.

HARDIN CALHOUN 19, PLEASANT HILL 0: A 12-run first inning was all that Calhoun needed as the Warriors won at Pleasant Hill.

Grant Gilman was one-for-one, a homer and five RBIs on the day for Calhoun, while Drew Baalman was three-for-five with an RBI, Luke Wickenhauser went three-for-four with two RBIs, and Trenton Buchanan, Colby Clark and Jonny Laing each had two RBIs for the Warriors.

Wickenhauser allowed only one hit and struck out nine in getting the win for Calhoun, who improve to 3-4 on the year.

CIVIC MEMORIAL 6, PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 2: Keaton Loewen’s three hits and three RBIs, along with Chandler Powell’s two hits and RBI, helped CM go on to the win at Southwestern.

Trever Seets had two hits and a RBI for the Piasa Birds, while Ryne Hanslow had the other RBI.

Eli Smock allowed five hits and fanned seven to get the win for the Eagles, while Kyler Seyfried struck out five for Southwestern.

CM is now 4-3, while the Birds drop to 1-5.

GIRLS SOCCER

FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 2, ROXANA 2: Macy Hoppes’ brace (two goals) was canceled out by strikes from Macie Lucas and Olivia Mouser as McGivney and Roxana battled to a draw at Roxana.

Katelyn Walker had 14 saves for the Griffins, while Bella Scheibe made three stops for the Shells.

McGivney is now 3-4-2 on the year, while Roxana is now 2-4-1.

BREESE CENTRAL 8, METRO-EAST LUTHERAN 0: Ocean Reinhardt had a hat trick and Madelyn Santel had a brace (two goals) to help lead Central past Metro-East at home.

Madison Ashford didn’t make a save as she got the clean sheet for the Cougars.

Central goes to 4-0-0, while the Knights are now 0-5-0.

EDWARDSVILLE 1, BELLEVILLE EAST 0: Sarah Krause’s strike was the only goal of the game as Edwardsville won on the road in a key Southwestern Conference matchup.

Rachel Hensley had five saves in getting the clean sheet for the Tigers.

Edwardsville is now 5-4-0 on the season, while the Lancers fall to 4-3-0.

O’FALLON 1, ALTON 0: Aubrey Mister had the game’s only goal in the first half as O’Fallon shut out Alton at home.

Sarah Cooley and Grace Vincent each had six saves in sharing the clean sheet.

The Panthers are now 6-1-0, while the Redbirds fall to 4-2-0.

COLLINSVILLE 2, BELLEVILLE WEST 1: Destiny Johnson and Faith Liljegren both had the goals for Collinsville in their win at Belleville West.

Claire Rendelman had 10 saves in recording the win for the Kahoks.

Collinsville goes to 3-2-0, while the Maroons are now 1-6-1.

SOFTBALL

Article continues after sponsor message

HARDIN CALHOUN 20, PLEASANT HILL 0: Calhoun scored 14 times in the second inning in going on to the win at Pleasant Hill.

Holly Baalman had two hits and four RBIs to lead the Warriors, while Kylie Angel, Jackie Barczewski, Mackenzie Cranmer, Elly Pohlman and Hope Wilschetz each had two RBIs.

Holly Baalman allowed only one hit and struck out six in getting the win.

Calhoun is now 3-2 on the season.

CIVIC MEMORIAL 14, LITCHFIELD 4: Braylen Cox and Rebecca Harkey both had three RBIs, while Jenna Christeson and Ella Middleton added two RBIs as the CM won over Litchfield.

Kaitlynn Wrenn struck out five in going all the way for the Eagles.

CM is now 2-3, while the Purple Panthers drop to 0-3.

ALTON 18, EAST ST. LOUIS 0: Alton scored 11 in the first and seven more in the second in getting the win over East Side at home.

Tami Wong went three-for-three with six RBIs on the afternoon for the Redbirds, while Emma Kiger was two-for-two with two RBIs, and Shelby Kulp also had two RBIs.



Kiger struck out four as three Alton pitchers combined for a no-hitter.

The Redbirds advance to 5-2, while the Flyers are 0-1.

PAWNEE 11, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 1: Maddie Byers and Melanie Rhodes each had two hits and combined for five RBIs as Pawnee defeated EAWR at home.

Macy Flanigan had two hits and an RBI for the Oilers, and also struck out seven.

JERSEY 9, STAUNTON 7: Lauren Brown, Erika Storey, Lauren Rexing and Claire Anderson all had two hits, with Brown and Rexing having two RBIs each as Jersey won at Staunton.

Ashleigh Painter hit a grand slam home run for the Bulldogs, while Rebecca Caldierano had two RBIs.

Leah Link struck out seven to get the win for the Panthers.

SPORTS SCOREBOARD

BASEBALL

Breese Mater Dei Catholic 10, Roxana 0

Granite City 6, Hazelwood West 0

Marquette Catholic 2, Nokomis 0

Civic Memorial 6, Piasa Southwestern 2

New Athens 3, Valmeyer 2

Hardin Calhoun 19, Pleasant Hill 0

Vandalia 11, Father McGivney Catholic 8

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Edwardsville 25-25, Belleville East 9-14

Granite City 25-25, Metro-East Lutheran 17-17

GIRLS SOCCER

Breese Central 8, Metro-East Lutheran 0

Father McGivney Catholic 2, Roxana 2

Edwardsville 1, Belleville East 0

Highland 1, Civic Memorial 0

O’Fallon 1, Alton 0

Collinsville 2, Belleville West 1

SOFTBALL

Hardin Calhoun 20, Pleasant Hill 0

Civic Memorial 14, Litchfield 4

Jersey 9, Staunton 7

Marquette Catholic 5, Roxana 2 (8 innings)

White Hall North Greene 10, Bunker Hill 9

Alton 18, East St. Louis 0

Collinsville 1, Belleville East 0

Pawnee 11, East Alton-Wood River 1

Edwardsville 14, Granite City 2

More like this: