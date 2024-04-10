TUESDAY, APRIL 9 SPORTS ROUNDUP

SOFTBALL

PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 6, LITCHFIELD 5: Maddy Fenstermaker's pop-fly single to right with two out in the bottom of the seventh plated Mya Greenwell with the winning run as Southwestern got past Litchfield in a South Central Conference game at Southwestern's park.

Fenstermaker, Ella Kadell, and Abby McDonald all had two hits and a RBI for the Piasa Birds, while Greenwell and Sydney Valdes both had two hits each. Grace Strohbeck again went all the way in the circle, striking out seven.

Southwestern is now 7-6, while the Purple Panthers go to 3-5.

SALEM 7, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 4: Salem scored six runs in the bottom of the third as the Wildcats went on to the Cahokia Conference Mississippi Division win at home over EAWR.

Camey Adams had three hits and a RBI for the Oilers, while Jordan Ealey had two hits, and Chloe Driver drove in a run. Ealey again pitched a complete game in the circle, but had no strikeouts.

Salem is now 12-2, while EAWR goes to 3-10.

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 10, METRO-EAST LUTHERAN 0: Marquette scored twice in the first, three times in the third, and five times in the fourth to take a 10-run rule win in a Gateway Metro Conference game at Gordon Moore Park.

Jayla Dickson had three hits and three RBIs for the Explorers, while Kennedy Eveans had tow hits and two RBIs, and Alyssa Coles had two hits. Eveans again pitched a complete game inside the circle, fanning seven.

Haleigh Knipping had the only hit for the Knights, while Taylor Weber struck out five inside the circle.

Marquette i s now 2-8, with Metro-East becoming 3-4.

ALTON 5, GRANITE CITY 0: Alton scored once in the first, fourth, and fifth innings, scoring twice in the third to take the win over Granite City at Redbirds Park.

Morgan Plummer had three hits and a RBI for the Redbirds, while Savannah Russell had two hits and drove in a run, Grace Presley had two hits, and Jordan Watsek had a RBI. Presley threw a complete game in the circle, striking out 10.

Chloe Randolph and Cheyenne Gaddie had the Warriors' only hits, while Christine Myers also threw a complete game in the circle, fanning nine.



Alton is now 3-5, while Granite slips to 3-12.

COLUMBIA 7, ROXANA 0: Columbia scored twice in the first, once in the second and fourth, and three in the sixth, in going on to the Cahokia Conference Mississippi Division win at home over Roxana.

Lilli Ray had the lone hit on the day for the Shells, while Calista Stahlhut went all the way in the circle, striking out six.

The Eagles go to 11-4, while Roxana is now 7-3.

BELLEVILLE EAST 4, EDWARDSVILLE 1: East scored three times in the bottom of the third, while Edwardsville scored their only run in the fifth, which was matched by the Lancers in the sixth at East went on to the Southwestern Conference win at East.

Reese McNamara had a hit and the Tigers' only RBI, while Jillian Hawkes had the only other hit. Riley Nelson went all the way inside the circle, striking out 14.

The Lancers are now 12-6, while Edwardsville goes to 8-2.

COLLINSVILLE 11, O'FALLON 5: Collinsville spotted O'Fallon a 4-0 lead after two innings, then scored four in the third, twice in the fourth and four more in the fifth in going on to the win at O'Fallon's park.

Lexi Rafalowski had three hits for the Kahoks, while Emma Hylton had two hits and two RBIs, and Katie Bardwell had two hits. Marissa Thomas went all the way inside the circle, striking out six.

Collinsville is now 3-11, while the Panthers are 1-12.

CARLINVILLE 6, GREENVILLE 3: Carlinville scored three times in the first, twice in the second, and once in the sixth to take a SCC win over Greenville at Loveless Park.

Isabella Tiburzi had three hits and a RBI for the Cavaliers, while Kendal Maddox had a pair of hits, and Addie Ruyle had a hit and two RBIs. Halle Gibson fanned 16 in recording the complete game inside the circle.

Carlinville is now 11-2-1, while the Comets fall to 7-9.

CARROLLTON 13, RAYMOND LINCOLNWOOD 0: A nine-run third inning propelled Carrolton to the 10-run rule win at Lincolnwood's park.

Lauren Flowers had three hits, including a home run, and three RBIs for the Hawks, while Daci Walls had two hits and two RBIs, Hannah Uhles had two hits and drove home a run, and Hayden McMurtrie also had a pair of hits. Uhles went all the way inside the circle, striking out seven.

Carrollton remains unbeaten at 17-0, while the Lancers are now 4-8.

STAUNTON 8, PANA 0: Staunton scored once in the first, four times in the second, and three in the third in going on to their home SCC win over Pana.

Kylie Lucykow had three hits and five RBIs, for the Bulldogs, while Samantha Anderson had three hits, Taylor Nolan had two hits and two RBIs, and Evin Frank came up with two hits. Gianna Bianco went all the way inside the circle, striking out four.

Staunton is now 8-2, while the Panthers slip to 9-5.

In another game played on Tuesday, Pleasant Hill defeated White Hall North Greene 10-0.

GIRLS SOCCER

EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 6, JENNINGS, MO. 0: Sierra Holbrook and Kaidence Reef each had a brace (two goals each), while Serenity Gauntt and Kaylee Halleman also scored as EAWR won at Jennings in north St. Louis County.

Reef also had two assists, while Fallyn Sanders also assisted, and Somona Acheson made 13 saves in goal to record the clean sheet.

The Oilers are now 2-7-0, while the Warriors go to 0-6-0.

COR JESU CATHOLIC ACADEMY 4, TRIAD 0: Maddie DiMaria, Sophie Rake, Sydney Ranson, and Katie West all scored as Cor Jesu won at home over Triad in Affton, Mo., in south St. Louis County.

Malllena Amic, Taylor Arnold, and Roz Doherty all assisted for the Chargers, while Claire Brandt made one save as she and Isabelle Hochmuth shared the clean sheet. Payton Hartmann had five save in goal for the Knights, while Cloe Graumenz made two saves.

Cor Jesu is now 5-2-0, while Triad goes to 6-4-0.

FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 1, MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 0: Rachel Kretzer's second half strike was the only goal of the match as McGivney took the three vital GMC points over Marquette at Bouse Road.

Karpenter Farmer and Peyton Ellis shared the clean sheet for the Griffins.

McGivney is now 8-2-2, while the Explorers drop to 6-5-0.

In other games on the Tuesday schedule, Maryville Christian won over Metro-East Lutheran 3-0, and Belleville East defeated Alton 2-0.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

BELLEVILLE WEST 25-25, COLLINSVILLE 17-15: Collinsville played well, but West managed to take a straight-set win over the Kahoks in a Southwestern Conference match at Vergil Fletcher Gym.

August Kent, Kade Simmons, and Miles Tonelatto all served up a point and ace for Collinsville, while JuPaul Hudson had three kills, and Kolin Maligorski had seven assists.

The Maroons are now 6-3, while the Kahoks go to 3-10.

EDWARDSVILLE 25-25, ALTON 19-18: In a close SWC match at the Redbirds Nest, Edwardsville defeated a vastly improved Alton team.

Brayden Walls served up nine points for the Tigers, while Joe Liston had three aces, Colin Donaldson had six kills, and Nick Paschall had 23 assists.

Edwardsville is now 8-6, while the Redbirds go to 6-7.

