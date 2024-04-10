TUESDAY, APRIL 9 BASEBALL ROUND-UP

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 6, METRO-EAST LUTHERAN 3: A four-run fourth inning was the difference as Marquette won over Metro-East in a GMC game at Lloyd Hopkins Field in Gordon Moore Park.

Karson Morrissey had two hits and a RBI for the Explorers, while both Will Fahnestock and Keller Jacobs had two hits apiece. Tyler Roth and Joe Stephan both struck out three batters each.

Drake Luebbert had three hits for the Knights, while Logan Johnson had two hits and a RBI, and Sammy Huber had a pair of hits. Cole Renken struck out three while on the mound, and Steven Norberg fanned one.

Marquette is now 6-4, while Metro-East falls to 8-4.

VALMEYER 15, DUPO 1: Valmeyer scored five runs in both the third and seventh innings to take the Cahokia Conference Kaskaskia Division win at Dupo.

Landon Roy had two hits and three RBis for the Pirates, while Luke Blackwell and Ripken Voelker both had a hit and two RBIs each. Blackwell also struck out nine on the mound, while Voelker fanned three.

Valmeyer is now 9-4, while the Tigers slip to 2-5.

BELLEVILLE WEST 9, COLLINSVILLE 4: West scored three times in the third to take the lead for good, then added on two runs in both the fifth and the sixth to take the Southwestern Conference win over Collinsville at West.

Adam Bovinett and Carter Harrington both had two hits and a RBI for the Kahoks, while Kris Alcorn had two hits. Ethan Bagwell struck out 11 on the mound, with Blaine Martinez fanning two.

Article continues after sponsor message

The Maroons are now 11-4, while Collinsville goes to 6-9.

ROXANA 3, COLUMBIA 1: Columbia took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the fourth, with Roxana rallying in the seventh to score all three of their runs to take the Cahokia Conference Mississippi Division game at Eagleview Elementary in Columbia.

Dalton Carriker had two hits for the Shells, while Elias Theis had a hit and drove in the two runs that gave Roxana the win, and Kyle Campbell had a hit and drove in the insurance run. Aidan Briggs struck out seven while on the mound.

The Shells are now 11-8, while the Eagles go to 11-4.

FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 8, BELLEVILLE ALTHOFF CATHOLIC 2: In a Gateway Metro Conference game at Whitey Herzog Field in Belleville,

Nick Franklin, Nathan Terhaar, and Issac Wendler all had two hits and a RBI for the Griffins, while Justin Terhaar had a hit and three RBIs. Evan Koontz struck out three on the mound, while both Mason Holmes and Ryker Keller both fanned two.

McGivney is now 14-1, while the Crusaders slip to 8-4-1.

GREENVILLE 18, CARLINVILLE 0: Greenville scored five runs in the first, six in the second, and seven in the third to take a 15-run rule South Central Conference win over Carlinville at Loveless Park.

The Cavaliers were no-hit for the four innings, while both Mason Wise and Dom Alepra struck out two batters each.

The Comets are now 7-6-1, while Carlinville goes to 2-8.

SALEM 12, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 0: Salem scored four times in both the third and seventh, while plating three runs in the fourth, and one in the sixth to take the Cahokia Conference Mississippi Division win over EAWR at Norris Dorsey Field.

Devon Barboza had two hits for the Oilers, while Hayden Copeland had the only other hit. Drake Champlin struck out four while on the mound, while Copeland and Dillon Gerner fanned one apiece.

The Wildcats are now 9-8, while EAWR goes to 3-8-1.

WHITE HALL NORTH GREENE 14, PLEASANT HILL 10: North Greene pushed across eight runs in the first and five more in the third in going on to the home win over Pleasant Hill in a game called by darkness.

Garrett Hazelwonder and Ethan Clark both had two hits and three RBIs for the Spartans, while Brody Berry and Jacob Hinsey both came up with two hits and a RBI each, and Caleb Williams drove in a pair of runs. Hazelwonder and Brad Barfield both struck out three, while Boen Berry fanned two and Brody Berry struck out one.

North Greene is now 2-5, while the Wolves go to 0-3.

STAUNTON 8, PANA 6: Staunton came from behind to score four runs in the sixth to end a five-game losing streak with the South Central Conference game over visiting Pana.

Ethan Sharp had three hits for the Bulldogs, while Dillon Pritchett had two hits, including a homer, and three RBIs, Drake Billings had two hits and drove in two runs, and both Carter Legendre and Matt Overby had two hits and a RBI each. Overby also fanned three while on the mound.

Staunton is now 5-13, while the Panthers slip to 5-7.

In another game played on Tuesday, Piasa Southwestern won over Litchfield 7-0.

More like this: