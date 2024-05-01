TUESDAY, APRIL 30, 2024, SPORTS ROUND-UP

SOFTBALL

HARDIN CALHOUN 3, QUINCY NOTRE DAME CATHOLIC 1: Single runs in the second, sixth, and seventh helped Calhoun take the road win at QND’s park.

Grace Ballard had two hits and a RBI for the Warriors, while Haylee Srmbruster had two hits, and Delani Klaas had a hit and RBI. Audrey Gilman went all the way inside the circle, striking out 17.

Calhoun is now 21-3-1.

SALEM 2, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 0: Salem scored both of their runs in the third and fourth in going on to a win over EAWR,

Jayde Kassler and Averi Gilliam had the two hits for the Oilers, while Jordan Ealey struck out one in the circle,

The Wildcats are now 18-5, while EAWR falls to 4-17.

WATERLOO 4, CIVIC MEMORIAL 1: Single runs in the first, second, fourth, and sixth did the trick for Waterloo in their home win over CM.

Avari Combes had two hits for the Eagles, while Bryleigh Ward had the only RBI. Megan Griffith went all the way in the circle, fanning three.

The Bulldogs are now 19-5, with CM going to 9-13.

TRIAD 4, HIGHLAND 1: Triad scored all of its runs in the opening inning, while Highland scored its run in the sixth as the Knight won their rivalry game at Highland’s park.

Delaney Hess had two hits and two RBIs for the Knights, while Alyssa DeWitte had two hits, and both Andie Green and Lauren Williams had a hit and RBI each, Hess struck out three while in the circle, with Kenzi Sievers fanning one.

Lucy Becker and Kaitlyn Wilson had two hits each for the Bulldogs, while Anna Fey had a hit ant the only RBI, Wilson struck out seven in another complete game in the circle.

Triad is now 11-11, with Highland going to 10-8.

VALMEYER 11, DUPO 0: Valmeyer scored once in the first, twice in the second and third, and six in the fourth to take a 10-run rule win over visiting Dupo.

Alex DuLuca and Avery Proffer both had two hits and two RBIs for the Pirates, while both Brooke Miller and Payton Smiley had two hits and a RBI, and both Mia McSchooler and Hannah Gideon had two hits each. Miller went all the way in the circle, striking out seven.

Valmeyer is now 11-4, while the Tigers are 1-12.

EDWARDSVILLE 12, BELLEVILLE WEST 2: Edwardsville hit for two runs in the second, third, and fourth innings, then scored four in the fifth to take a 10-run rule win at Belleville West.

Jillian Hawkes had four hits and a RBI for the Tigers, while Grace Oertle had three hits and three RBIs, and Sophie Antonini had two hits and a RBI. Riley Nelson struck out five in the circle, while Graham Cobb-Gulledge fanned one.

Edwardsville is now 16-5, while the Maroons are 8-17.

CENTRALIA CHRIST OUR ROCK LUTHERAN 11, MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 2: COR scored two runs in each of the first three innings, then pushed across five in the sixth to take a home win over Marquette,

Jayla Dickson had two hits for the Explorers, while Allie Weiner had a hit and RBI, and both Alyssa Coles and Meredith Zigrang both had hits. Kennedy Eveans struck out seven in a complete game in the circle,

The Silver Stallions are now 9-5, while Marquette is now 4-13.

BELLEVILLE EAST 10, GRANITE CITY 0: East scored two runs in each of the five innings played taking a 10-run rule win over visiting Granite City.

The Warriors were no-hit by Lancer pitching, while Christine Myers and Rachel Willaredt sharing time In the circle, but both had no strikeouts.

East is now 18-8, while Granite goes to 4-16.

BUFFALO TRI-CITY. SANGAMON VALLEY 10, WHITE HALL NORTH GREENE 4: Tri-City scored six runs in the fourth and fifth to take the win over North Greene.

Chelsey Castleberry and Jacey Arnold both had a hit and RBI for the Spartans, with Kearsten Smith also driving in a run. Castleberry also struck out nine while in the circle.

METRO-EAST LUTHERAN 156 BELLEVILLE ALTHOFF CATHOLIC 0: Metro-East scored six times in the second, and eight more the fourth, and went on to the 15-run rule win at home over Althoff.

Haleigh Knipping had a hit and three RBIs for the Knights, while both Alexis and Taylor Weber had a hit and RBI each, Grace Hopp drove in three runs, and Valerie Johnson also drove in a run, Alexis Weber went all the way in the circle, fanning seven.

PANA 10, PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 7: Pana scored four runs in both the fifth and sixth in taking the win over Southwestern at home.

Vivian Zurheide had three hits and two RBIs for the Piasa Birds, while Josie Hagen had two hits and a RBI. Grace Strohbeck struck out four in the circle.

The Panthers improve to 17-7, with Southwestern slipping to 12-11-1.

GIRLS SOCCER

TRIAD 3, CIVIC MEMORIAL 2 (AFTER EXTRA TIME): Alina Ayran, Kamryn Bohnenstiehl, and Maddie Conreaux all found the net for Triad, while Abrianna Garrett and Delany Griffin scored for CM in the Knights’ thrilling extra-time win over CM at Hauser Field.

Ella George, Maddie Hunt and London Looby all assisted for Triad, while Meredith Brueckner and Allie Truetzschler had the assist for the Eagles. Payton Hartmann had eight saves in goal for the Knights, with Cloe Graumenz adding five saves, and Sydney Moore also had five saves for CM.

Triad is now 14-0, while the Eagles go to 12-7-1.

FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 7, MARYVILLE CHRISTIAN 0: Both Sofia Rossetto and Siena Strehl had braces (two goals each), while Natalie Beck, Erin Kretzer, and Carissa Speight also scored as McGivney took all three points at home over Maryville at Bouse Road.

Kretzer had two assists, while Peyton Ellis and Strehl also assisted Ellis and Karpenter Farmer shared the clean sheet in goal.

The Griffins are now 14-3-3, while the Lions go to 1-10-0,

In two other matches played on Tuesday, Freeburg won over Roxana 8-0, while Piasa Southwestern shut out Highland 7-0,

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

In the only two matches played on Tuesday, Belleville East won at Collinsville 25-15, 25-7, while Edwardsville defeated Bellville Althoff Catholic 25-17, 25-23.

