TUESDAY, APRIL 30 BASEBALL ROUNDUP

ALTON 1, COLLINSVILLE 0 (8 INNINGS): Austin Rathgeb ended the game in stunning fashion, stealing the plate with one out in the eighth for the only run of the game as Alton won over Collinsville at Lloyd Hopkins Field in Gordon Moore Park.

Rathgeb, Deon Harrington, Reid Murray, Alex Siatos, Logan Hickman, and Eli Lawrence all had hits for the Redbirds, while Murray went all the way on the mound, striking out nine

Carter Harrington, Bryce Lemp, and Luke Robinson had the hits for the Kahoks, while Ethan Bagwell fanned 11 on the mound.

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 8, CARROLLTON 3: Marquetta finished its win over Carrollton with a four-run sixth, as the Explorers took the triumph at Lloyd Hopkins Field at Gordon Moore Park.

Drew Zacha led Marquette with three hits and three RBIs, while both Mikey Wilson and Keller Jacobs had a hit and RBI each. Scott Vickrey struck out seven while on the mound, while Zacha also fanned three.

Eli Flowers had the only hit and RBI for the Hawks, while Dagen Cordes struck out three on the mound.

The Explorers are now 11-11, while Carrollton slips to 5-15.

JERSEY 10, GREENFIELD NORTHWESTERN 0: Jersey scored two in the second, six in the fourth, and once in the fifth and sixth to take a 10-run rule win over Northwestern at Ken Schell Field.

Easton Heafner pitched a no-hit shutout over 6 innings.

John Paul Vogel had two hits and two RBIs for the Panthers, while both Gage Walker and Zach Weiner had a hit and RBI each. Jersey is now 16-8, while the Tigers are now 15-10-1.

PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 9, PANA 4: A pair of three-run innings, in the fourth and fifth, enabled Southwestern to take the road win at Pana.

Adam Hale, Marcus Payne, and both Colin and Parker LeMarr all had a hit and RIB for the Piasa Birds, while Logan Keith also drove home a run. Payne struck out six while on the mound, while Hale fanned three.

Southwestern is now 21-6, while the Panthers fall to 8-13.

HARDIN CALHOUN 9, WINCHESTER WEST CENTRAL 0: Calhoun’s six-run third made the difference as the Warriors shut out West Central on the road.

Jack Zipprich had three hits and four RBIs for Calhoun, while Jack Webster had a hit and two RBIs, and Cade Sievers had a hit and RBI. Jacob Snyders went all the way on the mound, fanning five.

The Warriors are now 8-16, while the Cougars go to 12-4.

GILLESPIE 19, CARLINVILLE 0: A 13-run third inning helped Gillespie on its way to a 15-run rule win over Carlinville at Loveless Park.

The Cavaliers were no-hit for the four innings of the game, while Bryce Widner struck out two on the mound, and Mason Wise fanned one.

The Miners are now 16-7, while Carlinville goes to 3-17.

HIGHLAND 10, CIVIC MEMORIAL 0: Highland scored three runs in the first, five in the second, and two in the third en route to take the 10-run rule win over CM at the Bethalto Sports Complex.

Brandon Decker had two hits and three RBIs for the Bulldogs, while Trey Koishor had two hits, and Jake Ottensmeier had a hit and two RBIs. Case Knebel went all the way on the mound, striking out three.

Elijah Gruen had the Eagles; only hit, while Tanner Hokamp struck out two, with Jacob Flowers and August Frankford both fanning one each.

Highland is now 22-1-1, while CM goes to 7-17.

VALMEYER 8, DUPO 5: Valmeyer scored once in the second and fifth, twice in the fifth, and four times in the sixth to take the win over Dupo,

Troy Neff had three hits and two RBIs for the Pirates, with both Jacob Brown and Ripken Voelker also driving home runs. Luke Blackwell struck out 12 while on the mound, with Voelker fanning two.

Valmeyer is now 13-9, while the Tigers drop to 2-11.

SALEM 10, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 0: Salem scored once in the first and three times in the second, third, and fourth to take a home 10-run rule e win over EAWR:

Wildcat pitching no-hit the Oilers, while Drake Champlin struck out three in a complete game on the mound.

Salem is now 10-15, while EAWR goes to 5-14-1.

O’FALLON 4, GRANITE CITY 0: O’Fallon scored once in the first, and three more in the fifth in their win over Granite City at Babe Champion Field.

Luke Haddix had the only hit for the Warriors, while Dakota Armour struck out five on the mound, and Nathan Hopper fanned one,

The Panthers are now 14-10, while Granite is now 3-16,

