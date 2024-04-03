TUESDAY, APRIL 2 SPORTS ROUNDUP

BASEBALL

Two of Tuesday's fixtures were postponed or cancelled due to the cold weather or wet grounds, or a combination of both. The games that were called off include:

Collinsville at Ladue, Mo., Horton Watkins

Staunton at Carrollton

In the games that were played:

ROXANA 11, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 1: Roxana scored four runs in the second, two in the third, and five more in the fifth to take a 10-run rule win over rivals EAWR at Roxana City Park.

Kael Hester had three hits for the Shells, while Dalton Carriker, Brady Jones, and Zeb Katzmarek all had two hits and two RBIs, and both Caiden Davis and Elias Theis had two hits and a RBI. Aidan Briggs went all the way on the mound, striking out three.

Hayden Copeland and Camden Siebert had two hits each for the Oilers, while Dillon Gerner had the only RBI. Drake Champlin went all the way on the mound, fanning three.

Roxana is now 7-6, with EAWR going to 3-6-1.

GREENFIELD NORTHWESTERN 16, CARLINVILLE 3: Northwestern scored 10 runs in the second and six in the third to take a 15-run rule win over Carlinville at the Future Champions Sports Complex in Jacksonville.

Mason Wise had two hits for the Cavaliers, while both Blake Killam and Aiden Wagner had a hit and RBI each, and Noah Convery also had a hit. Camden Naugle struck out two for Carlinville on the mound, while Convery fanned one.

The Tigers are now 5-5-1, while the Cavies go to 1-7.

GREENVILLE 7, CIVIC MEMORIAL 3: Greenville scored three times in the third, then hit CM with four runs in the fourth to take the win at the Bethalto Sports Complex.

Noah Peterson had three hits for the Eagles, while Elijah Gruen had a hit and CM's only RBI on the day. Tyler Mills struck out three while on the mound, with Trent Heflin striking out two, and August Frankford fanned one.

The Comets are now 4-6-1, while the Eagles go to 4-8.

CENTRALIA CHRIST OUR ROCK LUTHERAN 8, MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 6: COR held an 8-3 after five, but Marquette scored three in the sixth and one in the seventh to come close, but the Silver Stallions held on to win at Gordon Moore Park.

Will Fahnestock had two hits and a RBI for the Explorers, while Jack Pruitt and Eli Bridges each had two hits, Karson Morrissey had a hit and RBI, and Mike Wilson also had a RBI. Drew Zacha struck out six, while Keller Jacobs fanned five.

COR is now 4-6, while Marquette slips to 4-4.

METRO-EAST LUTHERAN 8, BELLEVILLE ALTHOFF CATHOLIC 6: Metro-East scored three runs in the fifth and five runs in the sixth to come from behind to defeat Althoff on the road.

Sammy Huber led the Knights with two hits and four RBIs, with Thijson Heard having a hit and two RBIs, and Jacob Kober had a hit and RBI. Heard struck out four on the mound, while Kober fanned three.

Metro-East is now 5-2, with the Crusaders going to 6-3-1.

HIGHLAND 8, BREESE MATER DEI CATHOLIC 6: Highland came from behind to tie the game with five runs in the fourth, then scored three in the fifth to clinch the game and take the win over Mater Dei at Glik Park.

Garrin Stone led the Bulldogs with two hits and two RBIs, while Trey Koishor had two hits and a RBI, and both Zane Korte and Alex Howard had two hits apiece. Howard also struck out four while on the mound, with Cale Houchins striking out three, and Adam Munie fanning two.

Highland is now 8-0-1, while the Knights fall to 2-7.

SOFTBALL

As was the case in baseball, a number of softball games were postponed or cancelled because of the cold weather and wet grounds. Among the postponements:

Triad at Breese Mater Dei Catholic

Piasa Southwestern at White Hall North Greene

Belleville Althoff Catholic at Metro-East Lutheran

Marquette Catholic at Centralia Christ Our Rock Lutheran

Father McGivney Catholic at Staunton

Roxana at East Alton-Wood River

Collinsville at East St. Louis

Bunker Hill at Hillsboro

In games that were played on Tuesday:

GRANITE CITY 11, BELLEVILLE WEST 4: Granite City snapped a five-game losing streak by scoring six runs in the sixth to take the win at West's park.

Cheyenne Gaddie hit a home run as part of a three hit, four RBI day for the Warriors, while Brooke Donohue had two hits and two RBIs, and both Audrey Barnes and Alexis Ruiz had two hits and a RBI each. Emilee Saggio went all the way inside the circle, striking out two.

Granite is now 3-8, while the Maroons go to 2-8.

MULBERRY GROVE 8, HIGHLAND 6: Taylor Stone hit a game-winning three run homer over the fence in center field to give Mulberry Grove the win over visiting Highland

Lucy Becker and Taylor Newingham had two hits and a RBI each to lead the Bulldogs, while both Alex Schultz and Bailey Mettler had two hits apiece. while Kaitlyn Wilson struck out 12 in throwing a complete game in the circle.

The Aces are now 6-5. while Highland goes to 3-4.

GIRLS SOCCER

EDWARDSVILLE 7, BELLEVILLE WEST 0: Kate Jose, who transferred to Edwardsville from Metro-East Lutheran, had a hat trick, while Thea Dimitroff, Davi Heiser, Mea Hook, and Olivia Lautz also scored as Edwardsville took the three Southwestern Conference points over West at Bob Goalby Field.

Ellie Neath had three assists for the Tigers, while Dayana Figueroa and Lautz had two assists each, and Maggie Young also assisted, with Genny Burroughs having a save while she and Brynn Eder shared the clean sheet in goal.

Edwardsville is now 4-1-0, while the Maroons are 3-5-0.

FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 1, BELLEVILLE ALTHOFF CATHOLIC 0 (After Extra Time, McGivney wins penalty shootout 4-1): Carrisa Speight, Erin Kretzer, Sofia Rossetto, and Rachel Kretzel all scored in the penalty shootout, while goalie Peyton Ellis stopped three of Althoff's shots to take the Gateway Metro Conference match at Bouse Road.

Ellis recorded the clean sheet for the Griffins in goal after the regular match and extra time ended in a goalless draw.

McGivney is now 6-2-1, while the Crusaders go to 1-5-2

CIVIC MEMORIAL 7, JERSEY 1: Abrianna Garrett had a double brace (four goals), Avery Huddleston had a brace (two goals), and Mady McKey also scored as CM took the road win at Jersey.

Meredith Brueckner and Huddleston had two assists each for the Eagles, while Garrettt and Averie Huebner also assisted, while Sydney Moore didn't have to make a save in goal in gaining the three points for CM.

Annie Hansen, assisted by Chelsea King, scored the goal for the Panthers, while Lauren Lyons made 14 saves while in goal.

The Eagles are now 7-3-0, while Jersey goes to 3-4-0.

COLLINSVILLE 2, ALTON 0: Olivia Johnson and Ryeane Judiscak scored the first two goals of the season for Collinsville, as the Kahoks won their first match of the season, defeating Alton at Kahok Stadium.

Johnson had an assist for the Kahoks, while Karly VanDyke had nine saves in goal to record the clean sheet in goal.

The Kahoks are now 1-6-0, while the Redbirds are 0-7-0.

