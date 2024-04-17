TUESDAY, APRIL 16 SPORTS ROUND-UP

BASEBALL

FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 9, CENTRALIA CHRIST OUR ROCK LUTHERAN 0: McGivney scored twice in the second and fourth innings, and three times in the sixth en route to the win at COR.

Drew Kleinheider had three hits and three RBIs for the Griffins, while Mason Holmes struck out six.

McGivney is now 18-2, while the Silver Stallions are 9-8.

COLUMBIA 14, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 3: A six-run first inning started off Columbia to a 10-run rule win over EAWR at Norris Dorsey Field.

Both Hayden Copeland and Dillon Gerner had a hit and RBI each for the Oilers, while Jakob Stockman struck out three, and Camden Siebert fanned two,

The Eagles are now 15-4, while EAWR goes to 5-11-1.

VALMEYER 8, NEW ATHENS 2: Valmeyer scored twice in the first and fifth, and three times in the third to take the win over New Athens at Whitey Herzog Field.

Luke Blackwell had four hits and a RBI for the Pirates, while Landon Roy had three hits. Blackwell also struck out nine on the mound, while Ripken Voelker fanned three.

Valmeyer is now 11-5, while the Yellowjackets go to 3-12.

ALTON 7, BELLEVILLE EAST 6: Alton scored three times in the fifth to take the lead, then held off a late East rally to take the SWC win at the Lancers' park.

Both Logan Bogard and Carsen Bristow had two hits and a RBI, while Reid Murray struck out three, and Logan Hickman fanned two.

Alton is now 14-5, while East goes to 11-6.

ROXANA 6, FREEBURG 5: Roxana rallied from behind with four runs in the fifth, and two in the seventh to take the win at Roxana City Park.

Kyle Campbell had three hits and four RBIs for the Shells, while Kael Hester had two hits and a RBI. Aidan Briggs fanned three on the mound.

Roxana is now 15-8, while the Midgets go to 7-12.

PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 5, GILLESPIE 4: Southwestern scored twice in the second and fifth, also scoring once in the sixth in holding off a Gillespie rally to win at home.

Colin LeMarr had two hits and two RBIs for the Piasa Birds, while Marcus Payne went all the way on the mound, fanning six.

Southwestern is now 15-4, while the Miners slip to 11-4.

BELLEVILLE ALTHOFF CATHOLIC 13, MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 4: Althoff scored four runs in the third, and five more in the fourth on their way to the win over Marquette at Lloyd Hopkins Field at Gordon Moore Park.

Will Fahnestock had two hits for the Explorers, while Joe Stephan had a hit and two RBIs. Drew Zacha struck out six while on the mound, and Tyler Roth fanned three.

The Crusaders are now 11-4-1, while Marquette slips to 9-7.

RAYMOND LINCOLNWOOD 17, BUNKER HILL 1: Lincolnwood scored three runs in the second and third, then added 10 in the fifth to take a 10-run rule win at Bunker Hill.

Chase Butler had a hit and the lone RBI for the Minutemen, with Dean Throne and Clint Thyer also having hits, and Butler also struck out six.

The Lancers are now 10-5, while Bunker Hill is now 3-8.

GREENVILLE 12, STAUNTON 2: Greenville's four-run first and five-run fourth made the difference, as the Comets took a 10-run rule win over Staunton.

Brady Gillen had two hits and a RBI for the Bulldogs, while Matt Overby struck out three on the mound, and Ethan Sharp fanned one.

Greenville is now 8-9-1, while Staunton goes to 5-15.

The game between Carrollton at White Hall North Greene was postponed because of rain. No make-up date has been announced.

SOFTBALL

Article continues after sponsor message

GRANITE CITY 8, COLLINSVILLE 2: Granite City scored twice in both the first and sixth, and also three times in the second to take the win over Collinsville at Granite's turf softball field.

Chloe Randolph had three hits, including a home run, and three RBIs for the Warriors, while Audrey Barnes had two hits, plus a homer, and two RBIs. Christine Myers went all the way inside the circle, striking out seven,

Bailey Demick had two hits and a RBI for the Kahoks, while Katie Bardwell had a hit and RBI. Marissa Thomas fanned eight inside the circle while throwing a complete game.

Granite is now 4-12, while Collinsville goes to 3-13.

FREEBURG 14, ROXANA 0: Freeburg scored three runs in the first and 11 in the fourth to take their 10-run rule win over Roxana at Roxana City Park.

Calista Stahlhut had the only hit for the Shells, while striking out seven in the circle in a complete game.

The Midgets are now 16-2, while Roxana is now 8-4.

CENTRALIA CHRIST OUR ROCK LUTHERAN 10, FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 0: COR scored twice in the first, three in the fifth and five in the sixth to take a 10-run rule win over visiting McGivney

Julia Behrmann had the Griffins' only hit, while Jada Zumwalt went all the way inside the circle, fanning two.



The Silver Stallions go to 7-3, while McGivney is now 4-9.

The games between Liberty at White Hall North Greene, Belleville Althoff Catholic at Marquette Catholic were postponed by rain, while O'Fallon at Edwardsville was suspended in the bottom of the first, with the Tigers leading 3-1. Make-up dates have yet to be announced.

GIRLS SOCCER

EDWARDSVILLE 2, BELLEVILLE EAST 0: Maggie Young and Kylie Peel both scored as Edwardsville took three points on the road over East at Charlie Woodford Field.

Ellie Neath had two assists for the Tigers, while Olivia Lautz had another assist, and Genny Burroughs made nine saves in goal to record the clean sheet.

Edwardsville is now 5-2-0, while the Lancers go to 5-2-1.

BELLEVILLE WEST 2, COLLINSVILLE 1 (AFTER EXTRA TIME, BELLEVILLE WEST WINS PENALTY SHOOTOUT 4-3): After regulation time ended goalless, West scored late in the first half of extra time, but Ryelan Judiscak scored in the 98th minute to force a penalty shootout, which the Maroons won 4-3 to take the three points at Bob Goalby Field.

West is 5-8-0 while the Kahoks are 2-9-0.

TRIAD 9, JERSEY 0: Izzy Hancock had a double brace (four goals), while Emma Correale, Ella George, Claire Gough, Shirley Wilder and Lilly Zobrist all had goals in Triad's win at Jersey.

Erica Boyce had three assists for the Knights, while Hancock assisted twice, and Sophia Bohnak, Morgan Stunkel, and Zobrist also assisted. Payton Hartmann had one save in goal to record the clean sheet, while Lauren Lyons had 17 saves for the Panthers.

Triad is now 9-4-0, with Jersey going to 3-8-1.

HIGHLAND 2, WATERLOO 1: Peyton Beard and Alexis Gurley, with an assist to Payton Brown, scored to give Highland the win at Waterloo.

Sophia Fleming had an astounding 27 saves in goal for Highland.

Highland is now 8-4-0, while Waterloo goes to 8-3-1.

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 5, MARYVILLLE CHRISTIAN 0: Izzi Hough had a hat trick, while Alivia Noss had a brace (two goals) as Marquette took the three GMC points at Gordon Moore Park.

Lily Covert, Grace Fischer, Maya Stephan, and Eleanor Tiemann all had assists for the Explorers, while Jessica Eales only had to make one save in goal to record the clean sheet.

Marquette is now 9-5-0, while the Lions are 1-5-0.

In other matches on the day, Mascoutah won over Civic Memorial 1-0, and Belleville Althoff Catholic defeated Metro-East Lutheran 9-0.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

In boys volleyball results on Tuesday, Marquette Catholic won at Granite City 25-14, 18-25, 25-23, Belleville West won over Alton 25-8, 25-14, Maryville Christian defeated Metro-East Lutheran 25-8, 25-13, Collinsville won over St. Louis Medicine and Bioscience, a city magnet school, 25-22, 25-11, and Father McGivney Catholic won over Bunker Hill 25-23, 25-18.

