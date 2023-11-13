ALTON - Tucker Gehrig has created his own path during his career at Alton High but has also followed in the footsteps in carrying on a family legacy as a Redbird. Tucker is the Art Fahrner-Edward Jones Remarkable Redbird of the Month.

While taking all honors classes and carrying a 4.75 GPA, Tucker is also extremely proud to be leading the Alton High Scholar Bowl team this year. He is a three-year captain of the team. As a sophomore, Tucker led his team to a regional championship. During his junior year, Tucker moved the needle even higher as he not only led the Redbirds to another regional championship but also was recognized as an All-State performer. This award is given out to 20 students per year and there are currently 500 high schools in the state that participate in Scholar Bowl in the Illinois High School Association.

The season is still young as the Scholar Bowl team has only had 1 match at the time of this writing, but Tucker shares that team coach, Dr. David Hurley, has encouraged him to guide newer team members on how to improve in Scholar Bowl in going to practice two to three times per week and to websites to study for questions that may be asked during a match. Matches consist of five people from each school competing against one school at a time, but there might be three different schools that Alton High may compete against in a given day.

Tucker mentioned that he was following his older siblings Thomas, Olivia, and Madeline in being the fourth member of their family involved in the Redbird Scholar Bowl team.

Tucker is also expected to be mentoring newer members of the Alton High Boys Volleyball team. He will be starting his third year in the program and is expecting to get quite a few underclassmen involved with the team this year. Tucker mentioned that open gyms will be starting after the holidays for those who have an interest in potentially playing Redbird boys' volleyball this year.

When Tucker graduates from Alton High later this spring, he plans to get his undergraduate degree at Northwestern University or St Louis University. Upon completion of his undergraduate degree, he hopes to move on to medical school and eventually become a doctor somewhere in the Midwest.

