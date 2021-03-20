THURSDAY, MARCH 18, 2021 SPORTS ROUNDUP

BOYS SOCCER

FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 3, METRO-EAST LUTHERAN 0: Matthew Gierer's hat trick was all the scoring that McGivney needed as the visiting Griffins took the three points at Knights Field.

Gierer scored once in the first half, and twice more in the second as the Griffins went on to the win. Tanner Garner, Daniel Gierer and Nate McLaughlin all had assists, while Jackson Podshadley didn't make a save in recording the clean sheet.

McGivney is now 2-2-0, while the Knights are 1-1-0.

TRIAD 3, MASCOUTAH 0: Jake Ellis, Ty Presley and Roger Weber all found the back of the net as Triad won on the road at Mascoutah in a Mississippi Valley Conference tilt.

Ellis also had an assist, along with Gage Hartmann, with Brayden Tonn having the clean sheet for the Knights.

Triad is now 4-1-0, while the Indians are 2-1-1.

Three other matches --- Belleville West at Edwardsville, Carlinville at Hillsboro and East Alton-Wood River at Roxana in the Madison County Backyard Derby --- were all postponed because of rain.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

TRIAD 25-25, ALTON 17-18: Alton played well again, but fell to Triad in a match at Rich Mason Gym.

Olivia Ducey had four points, three aces, two kills and an assist for the Redbirds, while Audrey Evola had three points and an ace, Naomi Fader served a single point, Taylor Freer had two blocks and three assists, Ashley Kiel served up two points, Taryn Wallace had three points, an ace and a kill, Alyssa Wisniewski came up with two kills, a block and an assist and Brooke Wolff had a kill and two blocks.

The Knights open their season 1-0, while Alton goes to 1-2.

CIVIC MEMORIAL 25-25, JERSEY 18-13: CM came back from an early 6-0 first set deficit to go on to the win in a MVC matchup at the CM gym.

Both Caroline Gibson and Boston Talley had three kills and three blocks each for the Panthers, while Abby Droege had six assists, Sydney Gillis had 12 digs and Sally Hudson had seven digs.

The Eagles are now 2-0, while Jersey starts its season off 0-1.

CARLINVILLE 25-25, LITCHFIELD 18-21: Carlinville had a good showing in sweeping Litchfield in a South Central Conference match at Carlinville's Big House.

Maycee Gall had three points, an ace and four kills for the Cavaliers, while Melanie Murphy had three blocks, Gracie Reels had three points, two aces and 10 kills, Catie Sims had four points, an ace and an assist, Jill Slayton had five points, an ace and four kills, Ella Walker came up with three kills, Lexy West had a point, a kill and 17 assists and Loralei Wofford served up 11 points with six aces.

Carlinville is now 2-0, while Litchfield opens its season 0-1.

WATERLOO GIBAULT CATHOLIC 25-25, MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 22-21: In a close and hard-fought match, Gibault took the win over visiting Marquette.

Olivia Ellebracht served up three points, all aces, and had a kill for the Explorers, with Rachel Heinz serving up three points with an ace, two kills and five assists, Ella Jacobs had an assist, Kristine Lauritzen had two kills, Emma Menke had two kills and a block, Kylie Murray had five points with an ace, a kill and three blocks, Nova Silliman had an assist, Claire Spain had three kills, Abby Williams had two kills and two blocks and Allison Woolbright served up five points.

The Hawks open their season 1-0, while Marquette is now 1-1.

