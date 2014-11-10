Controversial Documentary Unmasks the Jehovah’s Witnesses Religion

Riverbender Community Center - 4:00 p.m.

“If you do not serve Jehovah, you will die. Do you know anybody that does not serve Jehovah?

Then let them know they will die.” -Excerpt from TRUTH BE TOLD

TRUTH BE TOLD is a new feature-length documentary film about growing up in the Jehovah's Witnesses religion. The title refers to the Jehovah's Witnesses’ perception that their beliefs are 'the truth'.

In this film, former Jehovah's Witnesses candidly discuss the spiritual, emotional and psychological harm inflicted by the religion. They reveal experiences including the effects of proselytizing door-to-door, shunning non-observant family and friends, suspension of critical thinking, suffering the discouragement of pursuing dreams like gaining a higher education, and missing other societal holidays and customs.

"We're exploring the oppressive hold the Watchtower Society has on its members," said director Gregorio Smith. "This is timely for anyone who is curious about this peculiar faith."

The abuses explored in TRUTH BE TOLD are part of a wider examination into the culture of undue influence within the Jehovah’s Witnesses religion and other groups that continues to violate the basic human rights of members and their families worldwide.

Truth Be Told Director Gregorio Smith will be in attendance for a post screening Q&A. The event is sponsored by the group Life After Watchtower: Ex-JWs in Greater St. Louis, MO Area. The screening is free and open to the public.

Venue Info:

Riverbender Community Center - 200 W 3rd St. Alton, IL 62002

Official TRUTH BE TOLD website: www.hereliesthetruth.com

Additional info and link to RSVP: https://www.facebook.com/events/1503556136568029/

