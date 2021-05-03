



ST. LOUIS – J’s Pitaria is proud to announce that their St. Louis-based Mediterranean restaurant will be featured on “TrueSouth,” a television program from ESPN’s SEC Network. On Saturday, May 1, “TrueSouth” arrived at J’s Pitaria to film co-owners Josi and Zamir Jahic, and the J’s Pitaria team, crafting their authentic Mediterranean cuisine by hand.

“TrueSouth” is a limited series on Southern food and culture. It revolves around two food stories told from one place, which they set in conversation to make larger points about Southern beliefs and identities.

Four-time James Beard Award winner John T. Edge writes and hosts the show, which is executive produced by New York Times best-selling author, ESPN senior writer Wright Thompson, and produced by Bluefoot Entertainment.

J’s Pitaria’s Sarajevo-style cevapi sandwich was recently listed in the series, The STL 100: What we love, what we miss, what we will eat again at No. 56 and in Ladue News. Their spinach and cheese Mediterranean pie was featured in Sauce Magazine’s March/April 2021 edition as an editors’ pick. Co-owner Josi Jahic was also recently featured in:

Arianna Huffington’s Thrive Global, highlighting her success as a female entrepreneur who originally arrived in the U.S. as a Bosnian refugee

Enterprise League’s 100 trailblazing female entrepreneurs to keep your eyes on in 2021

ABOUT J’S PITARIA

J’s Pitaria is home to handmade, from-scratch Mediterranean food and artisan Somun bread, baked fresh daily in their stone brick oven. After experiencing their own health scares, Josi and Zamir Jahic made it their mission to serve their community the best way they knew how – by providing healthy, delectable, authentic Mediterranean cuisine.

Located at the Concord Plaza Shopping Center in St. Louis County, J’s Pitaria is open from Tuesdays through Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. For more information on J’s Pitaria, please visit www.jspitaria.us.

