BETHALTO - A large truck struck and snapped a pair of poles and lines on Illinois Route 140 by Farm Fresh on Wednesday afternoon in Bethalto.

Ameren Illinois was called to the scene to turn the power off until the lines were repaired. Bethalto Police and Fire Department were called to manage the scene.

Bethalto Police Chief Mike Dixon said a truck struck and damaged two poles and some low-hanging fiber-optic lines along with power lines. No one was injured and the power lines were repaired by late afternoon and work also was underway on the fiber-optics lines.

The congestion in the area is resolved and traffic should flow as normal during the evening in Bethalto, Chief Dixon said.

