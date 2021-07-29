Truck Crashes Into Rail On Great River Road
July 29, 2021 5:46 PM July 29, 2021 5:47 PM
GODFREY - The Madison County Sheriff's Office and Godfrey Fire Protection District first responders were called to a pickup truck accident Thursday afternoon on the Great River Road near Clifton Terrace Road.
A road rail was damaged in the accident. The Madison County Sheriff's Office said the driver encountered minor injuries in the crash and was transported to a local hospital.