GODFREY - The Madison County Sheriff's Office and Godfrey Fire Protection District first responders were called to a pickup truck accident Thursday afternoon on the Great River Road near Clifton Terrace Road.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

A road rail was damaged in the accident. The Madison County Sheriff's Office said the driver encountered minor injuries in the crash and was transported to a local hospital.

 