GODFREY - The Madison County Sheriff's Office and Godfrey Fire Protection District first responders were called to a pickup truck accident Thursday afternoon on the Great River Road near Clifton Terrace Road. A road rail was damaged in the accident. The Madison County Sheriff's Office said the driver encountered minor injuries in the crash and was transported to a local hospital.