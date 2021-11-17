EDWARDSVILLE – Ana Keller, of Troy, Illinois, has signed a National Letter of Intent to join the SIUE cross country and track and field teams.

SIUE Assistant Coach Josh Wolfe welcomed Keller to the program.

"After years of being a soccer player, Ana has transitioned to cross country and track for the first time as a senior," said Wolfe. "She immediately established herself as one of the top runners on her team, which would eventually go on to qualify for state. After a top 10 finish at her conference meet and a top 15 finish at her regional meet, we knew she was one of the best runners in our area."

Article continues after sponsor message

Keller helped Triad High School to a spot in the IHSA state championships, finishing the three-mile state meet in 20 minutes, 06.03. Her personal best for the season at three miles was 19:13.9 at the Freeburg Invitational.

"Ana has other runners in her family and brings the type of pedigree that we're looking for, one that combines high upside and a low running age to give her a high floor and even higher ceiling," said Wolfe. "We also think she's going to be tremendous teammate and bring a competitiveness to our group that will help push us forward. We are excited about adding Ana to this young women's team."

She is the daughter of Matthew and Jennifer Keller.

More like this: