Denise K. Dodson, 45, of Troy, Illinois, was sentenced in the U.S. District Court to 70 months in prison for Conspiracy to Commit Bank Robbery and Bank Robbery in connection with the robbery of the May 2013 robbery of Scott Credit Union in O’Fallon, Illinois, Stephen R. Wigginton, United States Attorney for the Southern District of Illinois announced today.

Following her prison sentence, Dodson will be on federal supervised release for three years. Dodson was also ordered to pay restitution in the amount of $101,532.

Article continues after sponsor message

Documents filed in U.S. District Court establish that at noon on May 24, 2013, Denise Dodson drove her husband, Steven Dodson, to the Scott Credit Union to commit a bank robbery. As two employees of Scott Credit Union were filling the outside ATM with money, Steven Dodson approached them on foot wearing a flesh-colored mask and yelled “Get away.” “I have a gun.” The two women stepped back and Steven Dodson walked away from the credit union with the three “cassettes” containing $100,000 of United States currency. Denise Dodson picked Steven Dodson up a short distance from the Scott Credit Union and the two fled the area.

Steven Dodson was also charged and convicted for the bank robbery of Scott Credit Union. He was sentenced to 78 months imprisonment.

The case was investigated by the O’Fallon Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation. The case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Ali Summers.