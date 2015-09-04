Edwardsville, IL – Troy Walton, of the law firm Schoen Walton Telken & Foster, has been selected as an “Emerging Lawyer” by the Leading Lawyers in the State of Illinois. Walton will be recognized in the October 2015 Top Settlements issue of Chicago Lawyermagazine and will be the only plaintiff’s personal injury attorney in Edwardsville or Madison County to receive this distinction. The “Emerging Lawyers” designation is limited to the top 2% of lawyers 40 years old or under who have been recognized by their peers as a top lawyer in their field.

“It is an honor and a privilege to be recognized by my peers and to be listed alongside so many well-respected and accomplished attorneys,” said Walton.

A graduate of the University of Illinois and the St Louis University School of Law, Walton received his law degree in 2000. He has dedicated his legal career to helping individuals and families that have sustained serious personal injuries, or the loss of a loved one, as a result of the negligence or recklessness of others.

Walton has successfully settled several multi-million dollar cases on behalf of Madison County residents alone, including a $7,000,000 settlement on behalf of a Collinsville woman who was seriously injured, and whose husband was killed, due to a defective refrigerator. He also settled a confidential multi-million dollar case on behalf of a Collinsville man who was seriously injured in a work-site accident.

Walton formed Schoen Walton Telken & Foster, LLC, of Edwardsville, IL in 2009. Since then, he has continued to focus exclusively on plaintiff’s personal injury litigation, including all types of serious injury and wrongful death cases.

Mr. Walton has received the AV Preeminent Rating through Martindale Hubbell, the highest possible rating for both legal ability and ethical standards bestowed by that organization, and he has previously been inducted into the Million Dollar Advocate’s Forum, an organization whose members include the top trial lawyers in the nation.

Mr. Walton resides in Glen Carbon with his wife and two daughters. He is currently the Second Vice-President of the Madison County Bar Association and an Edwardsville Township Democratic Precinct Committeeman. Mr. Walton practices law in IL and MO and has tried cases to verdict in both states. He regularly lectures on a variety of topics regarding personal injury litigation and civil trial techniques.

Schoen Walton Telken & Foster handles serious personal injury and wrongful death actions involving motor vehicle and trucking accidents, defective products, medical malpractice, premises liability and workers’ compensation. The firm also handles complex civil litigation including mass tort and class actions. Schoen Walton Telken & Foster is headquartered in Edwardsville, IL and maintains offices in Belleville, IL and St. Louis, MO.

