EDWARDSVILLE – Troy Walton, of the Edwardsville based injury law firm, Walton Telken Foster, LLC has recently announced a $1,060,000 settlement with a South Carolina-based trucking company and J. B. Hunt Transport, Inc. Walton’s client, Eugene Brackman, a Staunton, IL resident, was severely injured in a crash with a tractor-trailer on Interstate 270 near Edwardsville in October 2014. As a result of the crash, Brackman suffered numerous injuries including right and left wrist fractures, a right tibial plateau fracture, a spleen laceration, a fractured sternum, multiple spinal and rib fractures, and required several surgeries.

“Despite the initial severity of Mr. Brackman’s injuries, we are grateful that he has made an amazing recovery and was capable of returning to work within several months of the crash,” said Attorney Troy Walton.

According to the suit filed last fall, J. B. Hunt Transport, Inc., hired Epheson Transport, LLC and its driver, Ephrem A. Sharew, both of South Carolina, to haul a trailer from Kansas to Pennsylvania. The suit alleged that Sharew, while driving a 2006 Freightliner Columbia 120 tractor and hauling a J. B. Hunt trailer, stopped abruptly and without warning in heavy traffic on Interstate 270, causing Brackman to slam into the back of the tractor-trailer

The suit further alleged that J. B. Hunt was negligent in its decision to hire and retain Epheson Transport and Sharew when it knew that they were unfit to safely operate the tractortrailer.

In reaching the settlement, the insurer for Epheson Transport, LLC and Ephrem Sharew agreed to pay $1 million, its available policy limits, and J. B. Hunt agreed to pay an additional $60,000.

“In order to keep our families safe, it is imperative that trucking companies make certain that their drivers are well-qualified and thoroughly trained before allowing them out on our highways to operate 70,000 pound tractor-trailers,” Walton added.

Troy Walton has successfully recovered millions of dollars on behalf of his injured clients and their families. Due in part to his past results, Mr. Walton has received the AV Preeminent Rating through Martindale Hubbell, the highest possible rating for both legal ability and ethical standards bestowed by that organization, and has previously been inducted into the Million Dollar Advocate’s Forum, an organization whose members include the top trial lawyers in the nation.

Walton Telken Foster handles serious personal injury and wrongful death actions involving motor vehicle and trucking accidents, defective products, medical malpractice, premises liability and workers’ compensation. The firm also handles complex civil litigation including mass torts and class actions. Walton Telken Foster is headquartered in Edwardsville, IL and regularly handles cases throughout Illinois and Missouri.

