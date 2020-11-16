Troy United Troy United Methodist Church Packs 42,000 Meals For Guatemala Natural Disaster Relief Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. If you would like more information on this event or upcoming events, please contact Bonnie Abel at bonnie@troyumc.org Article continues after sponsor message More like this: Related Video: ### Troy United Methodist Church is the largest UMC in Madison County, IL. Troy UMC is on a mission to reach the Metro East community, making positive change and inviting all on a journey with Jesus. In partnership with Midwest Mission Distribution Center, 100+ volunteers packed 42,000 meals over the course of four shifts that followed COVID-19 safety guidelines. A hands-on mission experience, Midwest Mission meets the basic needs of people around the world through the distribution of education, health, micro-business, and disaster relief supplies. This year, the meals will be distributed to Guatemalans impacted by natural disaster. TROY – Assembled in orderly rows and clad with face masks, hair nets, and gloves, volunteers both young and old diligently scoop non-perishable food products into baggies, weigh them, seal them, and pack them in boxes. This is the third year Troy United Methodist Church has come together, even on a rainy Saturday, to pack thousands of meals for humanitarian relief around the world. Print Version Submit a News Tip watch live → Live Now Our Daily Show Ft. Henry's Ra66it Ranch, FOOD FOR THOUGHT, OSF, and More!