TROY - Troy United Methodist Church (407 Edwardsville Road, Troy, IL, 62294) will present Henry van Dyke’s The Other Wise Man, dramatized by Ruth Sergel, on Fri. Dec. 8 (7 pm) and Sun. Dec. 10 (3 pm).

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

Volunteers of all ages are participating in this expanded tale of the Biblical Magi about a man named Artaban who sells everything he owns to travel to the East to find Jesus. Light refreshments will follow both performances.

Tickets are $10 (adults) and $2 (children 12 and under). For tickets, call the church at 618-667-6241 or go to www.troyumc.org/christmas. The performances will benefit church ministries.

More like this:

Sep 26, 2023 - Our Lord's Lutheran Church to Host Pet Expo

Jul 28, 2023 - Troy FD and PD Visit Early Childhood Center

4 days ago - Edwardsville’s Oil and Chip Road Maintenance Program Scheduled to Begin

Sep 28, 2023 - Scam Alert: Scammers Using Young Boy To Sell Fake Pizza Gift Cards in Troy

Jun 5, 2023 - Firefighters Battle Serious Fire At Sunset Avenue Church In Glen Carbon

Related Video:

2017 Bethalto Christmas Village

 