TROY - The City of Troy plans to unveil its new Serenade Park later this summer.

The City has built Serenade Park on the property adjacent to Tri-Township Park, which is managed by the Tri-Township Park District. This new park will offer a splash pad and playground.

“I think it’s a nice addition to the property that the Tri-Township Park already maintains and manages,” said Troy City Administrator Jay Keeven. “We have a great park system within the City of Troy that all of our residents enjoy, and this will just be a feature that the City can bring that makes it even nicer.”

Keeven explained that Serenade Park will have a “dry feature” that includes the playground, sidewalks and a pavilion with restrooms. He added that a trailhead there marks the beginning of a trail that runs through Tri-Township Park, so Serenade Park will have ample parking. The “wet feature” is a shallow splash pad with a unique twist.

“It’s not a typical splash pad,” Keeven said. “It does have a water feature, but it’s almost like it’s a faux trickling stream. Once it’s activated, the water runs for about five minutes.”

According to him, plans for a new park with a water feature have been in the works for years. Keller Construction, Inc. in Glen Carbon is the main contractor. The construction will cost approximately $800,000 in total, and Keeven said that the City of Troy has secured grant funding to help offset costs.

He noted that Troy Mayor David Nonn and the City Council were key players in jumpstarting the process, adding that Troy’s elected officials are “very pro-smart growth.”

“Let’s not just grow for the sake of growing. Let’s grow to build community,” Keeven explained. “The bottom line is, I have seen a lot of different governments. This city government and the people they have in place right now, you couldn’t have a better home run for people to work with that understand the importance of doing things for the community.”

Construction at Serenade Park will likely be finished by late summer or early fall. Keeven believes that Serenade and Tri-Township Parks, when combined with the City’s growing business district, show that Troy is poised for expansion.

“[In] your communities, you have to have a good school district. You have to have good government. You have to have good recreational opportunities. You have to have solid retail. And I think Troy has all of that,” Keeven said. “I think we are well-positioned to move into the future in our community.”

