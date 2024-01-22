TROY - A man from Troy is facing multiple felony charges after allegedly possessing a stolen motor vehicle and attempting to elude a police officer on Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024, according to recent Madison County court filings.

Matthew J. Delaney, 46, of Troy, was charged with unlawful possession of a motor vehicle and aggravated fleeing or attempting to elude a peace officer. According to court documents, Delaney possessed a 2010 Ford van with an Arizona registration number while “knowing it to have been stolen or converted.”

According to a petition to deny his pretrial release, Delaney “was located in a vehicle that was reported stolen and fled members of the Madison County Sheriff’s Department when they attempted to apprehend him.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Delaney was reportedly speeding at 87 miles per hour in an area with a 55-mile-per-hour speed limit. He is also on parole for the offenses of Home Invasion and Aggravated Battery with a Firearm, along with other burglaries.

Delaney was additionally charged with fleeing/attempting to elude a peace officer after knowingly failing to obey a visual or audible signal given to him by a Madison County Deputy Sheriff to stop the vehicle he was driving. Delaney was also reportedly driving at least 21 miles per hour over the legal speed limit.

He faces two felonies, one Class 2 for possession of a stolen vehicle and one Class 4 for fleeing/attempting to elude police. Court documents indicate he was remanded to jail until his initial court appearance.

The issuance of charges is based solely upon probable cause and is not an indication of guilt. All subjects charged with criminal offenses are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

More like this: