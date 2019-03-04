TROY - The Troy Fire Protection District members, along with several other departments fought an extremely fast-moving fire at a home in the 600 block of Hummingbird Court in Troy on Monday. The home encountered major damage, but the home next door was saved because of the efforts of the firefighters.

“It was a Box Alarm fire,” Troy Deputy Chief Ed Smith said. “Maryville, Glen Carbon, Edwardsville, Collinsville, O’Fallon and Highland were called. Highland backed up the Troy Fire Protection District during the fire. We don’t yet know the exact origin of the fire, the cause is under investigation.”

Article continues after sponsor message

A woman was home at the time of the fire, but escaped safely, Smith said. No one else was in the home when the fire occurred. A car, truck, and camper were damaged in the fire. Smith said he thought the home that caught fire would be a total loss because of the damage.

“Our biggest concern became the home next door when the siding started to deteriorate,” he said. “We didn’t want two structure fires. The next-door home had superficial damage.”

Deputy Chief Smith thanked his firefighters and all the other departments who responded for their fast actions and help in extinguishing the blaze and saving the other home.

“Everyone did a great job and we really appreciate all their support,” Smith said.

More like this: