Join First Baptist Maryville as they host their 3rd Annual Trivia Night & Silent Auction Fundraiser on Saturday, September 28th from 6 - 9 p.m. All proceeds will benefit African Vision of Hope (AVOH), a Christian advocacy and relief organization dedicated to serving vulnerable children and communities in Africa. Last year, this event raised over $2,000 for AVOH and First Baptist Maryville plans to go over and above that amount this year. Seats are only $12.50 each in advance and $20.00 for walk-ins with up to 10 people/table. Childcare for newborns - 5th graders will be provided at $5/child (advanced registration & payment is required to receive childcare). Soft drinks and light snacks are included, however, feel free to bring your own (non-alcoholic). Afraid you may not know all the answers? Don’t worry, mulligans will be available that night to purchase. There will also be a silent auction & fun games throughout the evening. A cash prize will be given to the winning table and a “special” gift will go to the losing table. Register soon (deadline is 9/22, payment due at time of registration) and arrive early--tables are first-come, first-served! Register online at fbmaryville.org/trivia (No extra fees to register & pay online) or in person at the counter in the FBCM Lobby on Sunday mornings through 9/22.



For more information, contact the church office (618.667.8221) or visit www.fbmaryville.org.

