Trivia Night To Benefit The Mustard Seed Peace Project Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Mustard Seed Peace Project will raise money for projects in Guatemala and Zambia (Alton, IL – 7/17/2012) Mustard Seed Peace Project will host a Trivia Night on Friday, August 10, 2012, starting at 7pm at the Knights of Columbus Hall in Alton, IL. The cost for the event will be $15.00 per person, or $120. per table with a maximum of 8 players per table/team. Attendance prizes and games will take place throughout the night and a cash prize is awarded to 1st place team.

This event will benefit Mustard Seed Peace Project, MSPP, a local not-for-profit grassroots organization whose mission is the development of youth worldwide. MSPP funds projects that aim to

empower youth to become instruments of change in their families, communities and worldwide. Recent mustard seed peace projects include a Womens Economic Development Program in Guatemala and an Education Sponsorship Program in the rural Lukulu Region of Zambia. “We feel

that by promoting education in this rural community in Zambia we will also be providing these youth with the tools necessary to become productive leaders in their communities. And by supporting the Women in Economic development we are supporting the families as a whole,” said Teresa Cranmer, Founder and President of Mustard Seed Peace Project. “For just $90.00 a year we can provide a child with an education and make a significant difference in their life.” Article continues after sponsor message The Trivia Night will be held at The Knights of Columbus Hall, 405 East Fourth Street, Alton, IL. Popcorn and drinks including soda and beer are provided. Cash bar is also available. Players can bring their own food or purchase pizza there, with a percent of every pizza sold going to MSPP. To ensure a table or for more information, please call Terri at 618-225-0696 or go to www.mustardseedpeaceproject.org. More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip