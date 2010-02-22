Trivia Night on March 13 to Benefit Relay for Life of Riverbend Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. (Godfrey, IL - February 22, 2010) – Trivia buffs can show off their general knowledge and help in the fight against cancer at the same time during a trivia night fund raiser March 13.



“Pretty much everyone knows someone who’s been touched by cancer,” said Ray Bock, co-captain of the Evangelical United to Cure Cancer team, who will sponsor the event. “It’s a relaxed, kind of ‘have fun’ evening. Have a good time for a good cause.”



Teams will compete for first and second place prizes, as well as bragging rights. Snacks and soda will be provided, but teams are welcome to bring their own as well. There will also be a 50/50 drawing.



The event will take place at the church, 1212 Homer Adams Parkway, in Godfrey. Doors will open at 6 p.m.; the game will begin at 7 p.m. The cost is $12 per person, for a table of eight. Reservations are recommended. All proceeds go to the American Cancer Society’s Relay for Life.



Last year’s trivia night was the first big fund raiser for the team, which started at the church but comprises a mixed bunch, Bock said. Out of 300 or so members of the church, a good 20-30 have been affected by cancer, he said, including his wife Melinda, who is a breast cancer survivor.



For more information on the trivia night event, call Bock at 618-465-2226 or 618-466-1437. The American Cancer Society Relay for Life of Riverbend will be held from 6 p.m. June 25 to 6 a.m. June 26 at East Alton-Wood River High School in Wood River. Relay is an overnight event that brings the community together in the fight against cancer. Funds raised by teams and individuals go toward cancer research, community educational programs, advocacy initiatives and support services for area patients and their families.



For more information on how to form a team or become involved in Relay for Life of Riverbend, please call the American Cancer Society at 1-800-227-2345, or e-mail Event/ACS staff partner Mandie Sidener at mandie.sidener@cancer.org. You can also visit the event's Web site here.