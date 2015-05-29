ALTON – The Metro East Step Out: Walk to Stop Diabetes committee is holding a trivia night at 7 p.m. Friday, July 10, at the Wood River Moose Lodge, 730 Wesley Drive in Wood River. All proceeds from the fun-filled evening will benefit the American Diabetes Association’s annual walk, which is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 19, at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville.

No alcohol can be brought in from the outside, but teams are encouraged to bring their own food and snacks. There will be a 50/50 drawing, a heads/tails game, door prizes and a basket raffle. Doors open at 6 p.m. There will be a cash prize for the top two tables.

Admission is $15 per person for tables of five to 10 people. To reserve your table or for more information, contact Jamie Austin at 618-466-2006 or e-mail austinjamie@sbcglobal.net. Walk-ups are also welcome the night of the event.

Come to the trivia night to learn more about this year’s walk, including who will be the celebrity guest speaker, what new features will be in the Kids Zone, which free screenings will be provided in the Health and Wellness Zone, and how you can receive special recognition by becoming a Walk Champion for supporting the 2015 Metro East Step Out: Walk to Stop Diabetes.

“There’s nothing better than a fun night out while also raising money for a great cause,” says Austin, of the American Diabetes Association. “The St. Louis area is known for popularizing trivia nights, and I just think it’s a great way to spend an evening. I know a lot of people don’t think they will know a lot of the answers. But if you have a team filled with family and friends, there’s a good chance someone else at the table will know.

“Some people are more competitive than others, but the bottom line at events like this is raising funds for an excellent cause. There’s a good chance that almost everyone at least knows someone who has been affected by diabetes. We encourage everyone to reserve a table for the evening and have a great time.”





