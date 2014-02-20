ALTON, IL – There’s a difference between head knowledge and heart knowledge, but that otherwise useless information you have stored in your brain can help in the fight against heart disease.

Alton Memorial Hospital is holding a trivia night at 7 p.m. Saturday, March 1, at the Godfrey Knights of Columbus Hall, 1713 Stamper Lane in Godfrey. All proceeds from the fun-filled evening will benefit the AMH team in this year’s American Heart Association Heart Walk.

Soda and popcorn will be provided and there will be a cash bar. Absolutely no beverages can be brought in from the outside, but teams are encouraged to bring their own food and snacks. There will be a 50/50 drawing and door prizes. Also planned is a silent auction.

Admission is $15 per person for tables of five to 10 people. Doors open at 6 p.m. To reserve your space, call Mary Mulrean at 618-463-7345.

"Heart disease is one of the worst diseases in general, and in particular is the top killer of women in the United States," says Dave Whaley, senior coordinator of Public Relations at AMH, who draws up the questions and will serve as emcee for the trivia night. "We just got through with another very successful Heart-Stroke Fair at the hospital, so we are committed to excellent heart health."

Whaley is a Baby Boomer, and that is often reflected in his trivia questions about movies, television and music. But there is a good mix of questions and the night will move along at a brisk pace.

"And we really have to tip our hats to Marcia Wheeler and the others at the Godfrey KC Hall," Whaley said. "We have had several trivia nights there, and they do a first-class job of helping us get ready. It’s a very nice environment and everyone always has a great time there."

That Metro East Heart Walk is scheduled for Saturday, May 10, at Gateway Motorsports Park in Madison, Ill.

There was plenty of fun and more than $1,800 was raised for the Alton Memorial Hospital Vera Bock Diabetes Fund at a trivia night held Feb. 8 at the Godfrey KC Hall. AMH is having another trivia night for the American Heart Association on Saturday, March 1.

