WHAT: Trivia Night & Silent Auction Fundraiser to Benefit African Vision of Hope

WHEN: Saturday, September 29, 2012 | 6 - 9 p.m.

WHERE: First Baptist Church Maryville | 7110 State Route 162, Maryville, IL 62062

WHO: Open to the Public

COST: $100/Table (10 People/Table Max.) Due at Registration

WHY: Everyone is invited to participate in a Trivia Night & Silent Auction Fundraiser to benefit the Christian relief organization, African Vision of Hope (AVOH). This event is sponsored by the Singles' Ministry of First Baptist Church Maryville (FBCM) and will be held on Saturday, September 29, 2012 at FBCM in the Gym (Please use east entrance). Doors open at 5 p.m. and trivia begins at 6 p.m. Participants are welcome to bring their own food & drink (no alcohol permitted). Soft drinks, water, and mulligans will be available for purchase. The silent auction will occur throughout the evening along with fun games. There will be a cash prize for the winning table and a special gift for the losing table. To register or to get more information, visit www.Trivia-n-Auction.Weebly.com .

OPTIONAL CONTEST: The Singles' Ministry will be collecting spiral notebooks for the children of Zambia and reams of 8.5"x11" copy paper for the AVOH office. The table to collect the most notebooks or copy paper will win a special participation prize. A love offering will also be taken during the Trivia Night to help cover the cost of shipping the notebooks to Zambia.

