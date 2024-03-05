WOOD RIVER – The Triune Agility Club of Southwest Illinois held a fundraiser for Purina and RedRover’s Purple Leah Project. The Fundraiser took place during The Club’s February Dog Agility Trials. The February Agility Trails ran from the 23rd -25th from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Members of the club raised a total of $10,535 to be donated to Purple Leash Project. In 2019, Purina and RedRover teamed up to create The Purple Leash Project to help domestic violence survivors leave a crisis situation and take their pet(s) with them by creating pet-friendly domestic violence shelters. One in three women and one in four men experience some form of domestic abuse in their lifetimes and currently, only 17% of domestic violence shelters accept pets. 70% of women in domestic violence shelters report their abuser threatened, injured, or killed a pet as a means of control according to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence.

“Nearly half of victims stay in abusive situations rather than leave their pet behind.” Carlisle-Frank, Frank, and Nielsen, (2004). Pets as Pawns. More information can be found at https://redrover.org/the-purple-leashproject/

“Every calendar quarter, [TriuneAGSouthwestIL] gives back to the community. In this trial, we designated RedRover’s Purple Leash Project as our recipient.” Chris Brewer, Project Leader with TriuneAGSouthwestIL. TriuneAGSouthwestIL would like to thank everyone who donated, supported, and spread awareness about the Purple Leash Project and for making this an EPIC Event so that no pet gets left behind.

Triune Agility Club of Southwest Illinois is a non-profit licensed dog agility club.

