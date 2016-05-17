ALTON - The controversy behind its right to exist on Broadway did not hinder the opening celebration of Grand Piasa Body Art on May 15.

The business moved from its former location on Homer Adams Parkway to the corner of Broadway and Henry Street in February, amid a large controversy due to the perceived nature of a tattoo shop and the alleged crowd such a place would bring. Grand Piasa Body Art owner Chris Hinkle said the grand opening came with “no hard feelings,” and chose to celebrate members of the community who helped him be able to achieve his dream of having his business inside a building he owned.

“I would have preferred it to go a lot smoother, but it is what it is,” Hinkle said. “It turned out how it did, because the people wanted it. It's good to know our voices can be heard, and it's not just a done deal at the jump.”

One of those community members Hinkle mentioned was Alton Main Street Executive Director Sara McGibany. Hinkle said McGibany assisted him in jumping through all the legislative and political hoops Grand Piasa Body Art required for the move.

He also mentioned the support of nearby local business, Old Bakery Beer Company. Hinkle said they helped him navigate the process of opening a new business in Alton. He said that community effort would certainly set a precedent for more businesses to come to the Alton area. Old Bakery Beer Company donated two kegs to the grand opening event.

“It's up to the people what they want here,” Hinkle said. “If a business comes in and fails, it fails because there wasn't a need, but I believe that business at least deserves a chance to try.”

Grand Piasa Body Art is not exclusively a tattoo shop, however. It does offer tattoo work from three different artists, but also does work in tattoo removal as well as piercings.

The shop's tattoo removal specialist and front desk worker, Jordan Sawyer, said he is practicing to do tattoos, and is thankful for the ability to work around other artists. He described the atmosphere as more encouraging than competitive.

“I wouldn't be that good without these guys,” he said. “I've never seen such a positive place where we all just boost one another.”

That sentiment was shared by tattoo artist Katie Dyer. Dyer said she and her fellow artists have been pretty busy since the shop's low-key soft opening in early February. She said some artists at the shop already have wait times of up to one month.

“It's best to call in an appointment ahead of time,” she said.

Appointments were not necessary Sunday afternoon when the public in general was invited to take a walk through the shop and ask any questions they had to Hinkle and his staff.

Appointments can be made by calling the shop at (618) 462-1720.

