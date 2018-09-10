MADISON COUNTY - A triple-fatal car accident involving Collinsville, Troy and Staunton people occurred at 9:54 p.m. Friday, Sept. 7, 2018, on Interstate 55, at milepost 10.6 in Madison County.

The first vehicle, labeled in the Illinois State Police report as unit 1, was a white, 2008, Ford Mustang, while unit 2 was a gray, 2005, Nissan Maxima.

The Ford Mustang was driven by a 29-year-old male from Collinsville and the Nissan Maxima by a 59-year-old male from Troy. A Staunton passenger was also in the Nissan Maxima. All three died in the collision. Interstate 55 northbound was closed for several hours after the accident, but has since reopened, ISP said Saturday afternoon.

THIS IS THE PRELIMINARY ISP REPORT:



"According to the preliminary investigation, the driver of the Ford (unit 1) was traveling southbound on I-55 @ milepost 10.6. The driver of the Nissan (unit 2) was traveling northbound on I-55 @ milepost 10.6. The driver of the Ford lost control of the wheel, and crossed the center median into northbound traffic striking unit two. The driver of unit 1 was pronounced deceased on scene. The driver and passenger of unit 2 were pronounced deceased on scene. This crash remains under investigation by the Illinois State Police."

All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

