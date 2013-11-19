When school is out for holiday break, the teens need something fun to do! Jerseyville Parks & Recreation Department (JPRD) is inviting teens to travel to Hidden Valley's Polar Plunge for a private party on Thursday, January 2!

The group will tube down the 1200 foot long slopes for three hours. Concessions will be available, but travelers are encouraged to bring a sack lunch. The bus will leave the Susnig Center parking lot at 11am and will return at approximately 6:00pm. Guests are asked to arrive at the Susnig Center no later than 10:45am for an on time departure.

Article continues after sponsor message

The cost is $60 per teen and includes bus transportation, tubing, hot cocoa and chaperones. A

minimum of 40 participants are needed for the trip and the registration deadline is Monday, December 16. This trip is for all resident and non-resident 5th-9th graders.

Save the Date: there will be a Mandatory Parent/Teen Meeting on Monday, December 30 at 7pm at the Susnig Center.

For more information or to learn how to register, please visit http://www.jerseyville-il.us/ParkRec/forms.htm, call JPRD at 618.498.2222 or email jerseyvilleparkandrec@gtec.com.

More like this: