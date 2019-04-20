COTTAGE HILLS – Since losing her 17-year-old daughter in a car crash in February 2018, April Gray has done everything she can to continue her daughter's missions to make the world a better place.

In the honor of Trinity Buel, Gray has worked with friends and family to establish Trinity's Way, a non-profit dedicated to bettering the environment as well as saving and improving the lives of animals in need. They have hosted various litter cleanups through the year and even adopted a portion of Highway 67 in Godfrey near the Wal-Mart. In May 2018, there was even a large music festival hosted at the Cottage Hills VFW called “Trinity River Festival” to honor the memory and mission of the teenage girl taken too soon.

That festival will be returning for 2019 with an even larger lineup and an extra day, and that means more volunteers may be necessary. A call to action for potential volunteers was recently released from the organization.

“Trinity River Festival is a two-day music festival, on May 10 and 11, that celebrates Trinity's life and love of music,” Gray said. “The festival is also the largest annual fundraiser for Trinity's Way. We need volunteers beginning at 4 p.m. on Friday until midnight, and also volunteers from about 9 a.m. to about midnight on Saturday.

“We are estimating that we need about 15 volunteers Friday night and about 25 volunteers on Saturday,” she continued. “Our largest need is for volunteers to work the front gate and possibly assist with parking. We also need volunteers to be stationed at each of the three stages throughout both days to assist bands, vendors, festival organizers, and festival goers.”

To volunteer for the event, people are asked to fill out a form available here.

