GIRLS SOCCER

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 5, METRO EAST LUTHERAN 0: Piasa Southwestern got a hat trick from Trinity Swift as the Piasa Birds blanked Metro East Lutheran 5-0 in Edwardsville Monday; the Birds improved to 6-2-4 on the year, while the Knights fell to 0-11-0.

Article continues after sponsor message

Ryleigh Baker and Kallie Christian also scored for Southwestern; Sabrina Burns recorded the clean sheet for Piasa. MEL hosts Marquette Catholic at 4:30 p.m. Thursday while the Piasa Birds were scheduled to host Roxana today.

More like this:

Oct 20, 2023 - Piasa Birds Get Revenge On Hillsboro, Become Playoff Eligible After Dominant Win

Oct 19, 2023 - Kaylyn Holtorf Shows Continued Improvement For Piasa Birds, Is An Altonized Community Federal Credit Union Female Athlete Of The Month

Sep 6, 2023 - Newell Has Highlight Game Against Litchfield - Is An Altonized Community Federal Credit Union Athlete Of The Month For Piasa Birds

Today - Birds' Vivian Zurheide Earns All-Conference Honors, Is Also An Altonized Community Federal Credit Union Athlete Of Month

Sep 30, 2023 - Piasa Birds Get Back To .500 With Win Over Staunton – Must Win Two Of Final Three Games To Make Playoffs

 