Trinity Swift hat trick paces Southwestern to 5-0 girls soccer win over MELHS
GIRLS SOCCER
PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 5, METRO EAST LUTHERAN 0: Piasa Southwestern got a hat trick from Trinity Swift as the Piasa Birds blanked Metro East Lutheran 5-0 in Edwardsville Monday; the Birds improved to 6-2-4 on the year, while the Knights fell to 0-11-0.
Ryleigh Baker and Kallie Christian also scored for Southwestern; Sabrina Burns recorded the clean sheet for Piasa. MEL hosts Marquette Catholic at 4:30 p.m. Thursday while the Piasa Birds were scheduled to host Roxana today.
