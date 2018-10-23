EDWARDSVILLE - The fact that the calendar has yet to turn over to November hasn't stopped students and families at Trinity Lutheran Ministries in Edwardsville from getting into the Christmas spirit.

After months of collecting donations, school supplies, and personal hygiene items, students from Trinity assembled more than 200 packages for Operation Christmas Child last week. Operation Christmas Child, a program from the Samaritan's Purse International Relief organization, allows individuals and organizations the opportunity to pack boxes of necessities and fun items for children in needy countries across the world.

"This is our school's third year participating in Operation Christmas Child, and it's a great opportunity for our students to spread God's love and our blessings to children around the world," said Casey Shank, a teacher at Trinity Lutheran School and leader of the American Heritage Girl troop.

The 200 boxes collected and assembled this year was a dramatic increase from the first two years the school participated in Operation Christmas Child. Two years ago, students put together 30 boxes, and 60 boxes were sent out last year.

The four months of donations culminated at the "pack night" at the school last week. The school's American Heritage Girl troop, as well as school and church families came together to pack the more than 200 boxes that will be distributed to children around the world.

