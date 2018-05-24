EDWARDSVILLE - Trinity Lutheran School today announced that the following students graduated from eighth grade as the class of 2018:

Patrick Beatty
Marcie Billings
Beau Brandt
Cale Dees
Cole Dees
Caiden Downs
Ethan Grippi
Hunter Guebert
Jacob Hopp
Adam Johnson
Grace Johnson
Collin Jose
Seth Linnenbrink
Mason Miller
Jordan Schaeffer
Bennett Schueler
Landon Studley
Zoey Wedel
Autumn Wilson

The class of 2018 officially graduated during the 10:30 church service on May 13. Marcie Billings was the class valedictorian and Grace Johnson was salutatorian. Mr. Edward Cook is the school's eighth grade teacher, and Mr. Wes Jones serves as the school's principal.

