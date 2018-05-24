Trinity Lutheran School announces graduating class of 2018 Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. EDWARDSVILLE - Trinity Lutheran School today announced that the following students graduated from eighth grade as the class of 2018: Patrick Beatty

Marcie Billings

Beau Brandt

Cale Dees

Cole Dees

Caiden Downs

Ethan Grippi

Hunter Guebert

Jacob Hopp

Adam Johnson

Grace Johnson

Collin Jose

Seth Linnenbrink

Mason Miller

Jordan Schaeffer

Bennett Schueler

Landon Studley

Zoey Wedel

Autumn Wilson
The class of 2018 officially graduated during the 10:30 church service on May 13. Marcie Billings was the class valedictorian and Grace Johnson was salutatorian. Mr. Edward Cook is the school's eighth grade teacher, and Mr. Wes Jones serves as the school's principal.