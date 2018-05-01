EDWARDSVILLE - Trinity Lutheran Ministries in Edwardsville announced its Summer Enrichment Academy for 2018, which begins on May 30.

The Summer Enrichment Academy (SEA) provides opportunities for students and youth in the area to participate in athletic and academic activities on a weekly basis over the summer. The day camps include a variety of sports, cooking, theater, art, and academic enrichment opportunities.

“The teachers and staff at Trinity have worked hard to put on some excellent summer enrichment camps,” said Megan Langendorf, first-grade teacher at Trinity. “We hope to SEA you this summer!”

Day camps begin on May 30, and run until August 10. Prices vary for each week's camp. For more information, please visit TrinityLutheranMinistries.org/sea-summer-enrichment-academy-at-trinity or contact Casey Shank at cshank@trinitylutheranministries.org.

