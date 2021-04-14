ALTON - Friends of the 60’s/Alton Black Alumni Association has awarded Trinity Ingram the Leo C. Cox Scholarship.

Trinity, a senior at Alton High School, Class of 2021, will be attending the University of Tennessee where she plans to major in Architecture or Interior Design. During her last two years of high school, Trinity succeeded in raising her GPA and maintaining straight A’s. She has received several awards in academics and talent including the Art-Fahrner’s Remarkable Redbird of the month award. She has been a member of the Student Council, German Club, American Sign Language Club and the Cooperative Work Training Program.

Trinity’s greatest aspiration is to help inspire and educate other African American girls who may not have self-assurance to move forward.

The mission of Friends of the 60’s/Alton black Alumni Association is to reunite colleagues who attended Alton area schools and to utilize their life and career experiences to lead, strengthen, and mobilize the Alton community to prepare our youth for productive adulthood.

For more information: info@altonblackalumni.org

