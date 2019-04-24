EDWARDSVILLE – In a tennis match highlighted by a match between two of the Metro-East’s best players, Edwardsville defeated Belleville East in a Southwestern Conference match 7-2 Tuesday afternoon at the Edwardsville Tennis Center.

The highlight of the meet was Zach Trimpe’s 6-2, 7-5 win over the Lancers’ Max Skaer in a contest between two of the best players in the area which was nip-and-tuck and hard fought to the end.

“That’s the type of match they have every year,” said Tigers’ head coach Dave Lipe. “They’re both great competitors and great players, and Zach was a little bit better today.”

Another highlight of the meet was Nick Hobin’s singles win over Rob Rizsaheghi 6-2, 6-2.

“I thought Nick Hobin played his best singles match of the season,” Lipe said. “He played a great match. I thought we had a little bit of an energy letdown after we clinched, but overall, it was a great afternoon. East is a very good team, and it was the kind of match we expected.”

Lipe also praised his number two and three doubles teams of Trimpe and Drake Schreiber and Ben Blake and Hobin, along with Blake’s singles match.

“Our number two and three doubles were competitive,” Lipe said, “and our number five singles was a tough loss. I thought we played well at number five singles.”

In the other singles matches, Gabriele Montinari won over Cory Erickson 6-1, 6-1, Seth Lipe won over Brayden Mizzell 6-1, 6-1, Schreiber won over R.J. Miksell 6-0, 6-0, and Blake lost to Cole Sowders 6-3, 6-4 in another hard fought match.

The doubles matches saw Montinari and Lipe win over Erickson and Mizzell 6-0, 6-0, Trimpe and Schreiber won over Skaer and Devin Jankowski 3-6, 6-4, 10-4, and Blake and Hobin losing to Miksell and Sowders 6-3, 7-6, 7-4 in the second set tiebreak.

The Tigers will play in the Pitchford tournament this weekend in Chicago, which is a very competitive event, and Lipe is looking forward to being in the tournament.

“It’s a very competitive tournament, and we’ll have to compete better than we did,” Lipe said. “We’ll compete a little harder this weekend, and we’ll go from there.”Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

