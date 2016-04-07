DOW - The Tri-County Antique Club Annual Spring Swap Meet & Flea Market dates are rapidly approaching.

The event is set for Saturday, April 30, and Sunday, May 1, at the Tri-County Antique shop located at 23946 State Highway 3 in Dow, just 2 miles west of Junction 109 and Route 3 in Southwest Jersey County. A swap meet and flea market is a type of bazaar that allows people to showcase and sell or barter merchandise.

Admission is $10 per day ($15 for two days) for any size space, payable at set-up. RV’s are allowed; electricity is available at $5 for the weekend. Vendors must furnish their own tables and shelter if needed.

Live animals, illegal or obscene materials, guns, ammo or explosive items are not authorized for to buy sell or swap. No outside food vendors will be allowed, the Tri-County Antique Club is providing a food stand, serving breakfast and lunch both days.

Alex Harris, a spokesperson for the Tri-County Antique Club, said this is a fund-raiser to help the group improve their mission of displaying and keeping old heritage alive.

Article continues after sponsor message

He said he has been a member of the club for 15 years and has a passion toward antique tractors and blades.

“Everybody forgets about how things were done and how much hardship older people had to put up with to survive, let alone live,” he said. “It is fun to keep how they lived then alive.”

He said this year’s spring swap meet & flea market should be something all who enjoy buying, swapping or selling will enjoy and he encouraged the public to come on one of the two days.

For more information contact: Alex Harris – 618-535-8575 or

Paul Harris – 618-372-3761

More like this: