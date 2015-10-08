ALTON - The Silent and Live Auctions are two of the most popular parts of the St. Mary’s Oktoberfest each year.

Tricia Conrad is one of the co-coordinators of the auctions this year and it looks to be as good as any before, if not better.

Silent Auction items are displayed in Suddes Hall from 1 to 8 p.m. Saturday and 1 to 3:30 p.m. Sunday. The displays and bids close at 3:30 p.m. on Sunday. The Live Auction is set for 6 p.m. that evening in the Auction Tent on Third Street of St. Mary’s grounds.

Proceeds from the Oktoberfest benefit St. Mary’s School and Church, which is the spark that motivates Conrad to devote so much time to the Oktoberfest and its auctions. The auctions raise a significant amount of money each year.

“It’s fun to see all the great things people are happy to contribute to bring funds into the school and church,” she said. “It is a fun job and I like doing it.”

This year there will be several key items to bid on from Fox Theatre tickets, to handcrafted wooden rocking horse and even a Roof Top Party at Simmons Hanly Conroy Law Firm. There are many other interesting items available for the Live Auction and the public is encouraged to join in on the bidding.

For the Silent Auction, Conrad said they have American Girl Dolls, trips to Silver Dollar City, Disney World, a variety of kids packages, an Xbox System with three games, a Cruiser Bicycle and even a Ladies Day Package and much more.

This is the second year Tricia has been a coordinator for these events. Her husband, Jeff, even took off work at the end of the week and will help her through the weekend, so he gives her his full support.

Tricia definitely expects the auctions to do well again this year.

“Everybody loves not just the auctions, but the whole Oktoberfest atmosphere,” she said. “Everyone works so hard and it takes a lot of volunteers from the parish and the school to make it happen. It is a huge team effort.”

Tricia has two children who attend St. Mary’s. One of her children is in pre-K and the other in third grade. She grew up in St. Mary’s Church and the school and said she truly loves both.

“I am happy to have my children going to school and church here,” she said.

She mentioned that Cardinal fans will be in luck because there will be big screens with St. Louis action on them for the weekend.

“We want everyone to come out and have a lot of fun,” she said.

