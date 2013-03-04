Tribute Memorial Service For ALT Director Emeritus Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Alton Little Theater will host a tribute Memorial service for ALT Director Emeritus, Clifford L. Davenport, on Saturday, March 23rd at 10:45 am at the ALT Showplace. A number of former students, colleagues and long-time friends will share personal remembrances during a program in the auditorium and a reception will follow in the Dorothy Colonius foyer. The service is open to the public and it is also possible to share condolences and cards with Cliff's extended family from Boston via ALT at PO Box 156, Alton,Illinois. Memorial gifts may also be made in Cliff's name, attention "ALT Angel Fund", again at PO Box 156, Alton, Illinois. Article continues after sponsor message More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip