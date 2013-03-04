Alton Little Theater will host a tribute Memorial service for ALT Director Emeritus, Clifford L. Davenport, on Saturday, March 23rd at 10:45 am at the ALT Showplace. A number of former students, colleagues and long-time friends will share personal remembrances during a program in the auditorium and a reception will follow in the Dorothy Colonius foyer. The service is open to the public and it is also possible to share condolences and cards with Cliff's extended family from Boston via ALT at PO Box 156, Alton,Illinois. Memorial gifts may also be made in Cliff's name, attention "ALT Angel Fund", again at PO Box 156, Alton, Illinois.

Article continues after sponsor message

 

More like this:

Sep 11, 2023 - Alton Little Theater To Feature Collection Of Brews For Upcoming Production Of 'Beer For Breakfast'

Sep 28, 2023 - Lights are Back on at Alton Little Theater: Support Live Community Theater this Saturday Night

Aug 7, 2023 - What to Expect for Alton Little Theater's 90th Season

Jul 17, 2023 - Spamalot Will Feature 22 Of Their Best Performers, Tickets Are Available

Jun 19, 2023 - Alton Little Theater To Produce Delightful Musical Spamalot In July

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.