ROCKFORD - Brylee Proffitt of Triad finished eighth in the individual standings, while Collinsville's Livia Montgomery came in 11th, as the Kahoks team finished fourth at the second day of the IHSA girls state bowling tournament, held Saturday at Cherry Bowl Lanes in Rockford.

Joliet West won the team championship with a 12-game team total of 12,223, with Minooka coming in second at 11,983, Lockport Township was third at 11,732, the Kahoks were fourth at 11,653, and Machesney Park Harlem rounded out the top five with a score of 11,649.

In addition, Mascoutah came in sixth at 11,433, and O'Fallon was 11th with a score of 11,052. Salem placed 10th at 11,164.

The individual champion was Arianna Arraujo of Palos Hills Amos Alonzo Stagg, with a 12-game total of 2.634, while Gina Scichowski of Richmond-Burton was second at 2,597. Third place went to Mt. Prospect's Kaitlyn Ruszczak with a 2,588 score, Joliet West's Ella Steinke was fourth at 2,586, and teammate Mia Antomez was fifth at 2,578.

Proffitt, who qualified for the second day as an individual, having a Friday score of 1,258 and in 11th place, finished eighth with a total score of 2,528, while Montgomery finished 11th with a 2,505.

To go along with Montgomery's total score, the Kahoks had Caici Buckman come in with a 2,309, Kellen Stephens had a 2,294, Laila Jaoko had a score of 2,284, and Taylor Mordis threw a 2,261 total score.

Amber Montante led the Panthers with a 12-game total of 2,469, while Delaney Hall had a 2,256, Abbie Landis tossed a 1,906 in a limited series, Erin Hanny had a limited series of 1,569, Jenna Hoerner had a total score of 1,436, Athena Martin had a limited series of 1,145, and Johnna Edwards had a limited series of 271.

