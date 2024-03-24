ALTON - The Triad High girls soccer team blew its match against Alton wide open with three goals in the second half as the Knights went on to defeat the Redbirds 4-0 Saturday afternoon at Public School Stadium.

Triad had taken a 1-0 lead into the interval, then came out with their three-goal outburst in the second half. The goal scorers weren't available, but Alton played hard throughout and kept striving for the entire 80 minutes.

"I think things went well," said Alton head coach Shayna Lacey. "Triad is a good team. We try to play as many non-conference games as we can, we had three starters out, so I was actually pleased with how the match turned out. We kept up with them until the second half."

The Redbirds have another young team, with only six seniors on the roster, but the players are hard workers who are very talented. Lacey is very optimistic about the team and how they play.

"I think things have gone really well," Lacey said. "We have a young team, and we're just continuing to build. We got a lot of younger players who saw time today, and we're going to continue to build and learn to play together."

The future does look very bright indeed for the Redbirds, and Lacey is looking ahead to see how the team progresses, especially in games in the always competitive Southwestern Conference.

"We have games against the conference coming up, and we're looking forward to that," the coach said.

Triad is now 2-3-0, and next play at home at Knights Field Monday against Granite City, Thursday against Mascoutah, and Apr. 2 against Waterloo, with all games starting at 5:45 p.m.

The Redbirds go to 0-4-0, and host O'Fallon Tuesday in their Southwestern Conference opener at 6:45 p.m., then play Friday against Ft. Zumwalt West of O'Fallon, Mo. in a 6:30 p.m. kickoff, then travel to Collinsville Apr. 2, also starting at 6:30 p.m.

