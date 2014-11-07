The Certificates are out!!

We have received The YMCA National Top 10 Time Certificates!

YMCA National maintains a database of times for each fall and winter season and then issues certificates for those who rank in the top 10 for their age.

Out of the THOUSANDS of swimmers who swim YMCA in the USA, we have received 24 Individual Swim Certificates and 8 Relay Certificates. Congratulations to the following Tidalwave simmers Bryan Trice, Adam Seger, Mathew Daniel, Cole Akal, Caden Akal, Jake Roth, Noah Clancy, Will Roberts, Davion Conley and Eleni Kotzamanis.

Picture from left to right: Eleni Kotzamanis, Davion Conley, Mathew Daniel, Jake Roth, Bryan Trice, Will Robert, Caden Akal, Noah Clancy and Cole Akal (NOT PICTURED Adam Seger)

